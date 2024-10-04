Matches (9)
CPL 2024 (1)
IRE vs SA (1)
Namibia T20 Tri-Series (1)
Irani Cup (1)
IND U19s vs AUS U19 (1)
Canada T20 Tri-Series (2)
Women's T20 World Cup (2)

U.A.E. vs U.S.A., 5th Match at Windhoek, Namibia T20 Tri-Series, Oct 04 2024 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match, Windhoek, October 04, 2024, Namibia T20 Tri-Series
PrevNext
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
United States of America FlagUnited States of America
Tomorrow
12:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
UAE Win & Bat
USA Win & Bat
UAE Win & Bowl
USA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:17
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Match details
Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
Series
Season2024
Match numberT20I no. 2893
Match days4 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Namibia T20 Tri-Series

TeamMWLPTNRR
UAE32141.359
USA22040.700
NAM3030-1.864
Full Table