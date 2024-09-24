Matches (14)
Kandy vs Colombo, 16th Match at Hambantota, National Super League, Sep 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score
16th Match, Hambantota, September 24, 2024, National Super League Limited Over Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kandy
NR
L
W
L
L
Colombo
W
W
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 07:41
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KANDY6 M • 319 Runs • 53.17 Avg • 78.57 SR
KANDY6 M • 259 Runs • 64.75 Avg • 76.17 SR
COLBO5 M • 286 Runs • 71.5 Avg • 107.11 SR
COLBO6 M • 239 Runs • 59.75 Avg • 121.31 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KANDY7 M • 9 Wkts • 6.38 Econ • 26.66 SR
KANDY5 M • 7 Wkts • 4.23 Econ • 25.71 SR
COLBO7 M • 13 Wkts • 4.73 Econ • 23.53 SR
COLBO7 M • 10 Wkts • 5.45 Econ • 29.7 SR
Playing XI
KANDY
COLBO
Match details
|Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
|Match days
|24 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee