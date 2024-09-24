Matches (14)
SL vs NZ (1)
CPL 2024 (2)
Australia 1-Day (1)
One-Day Cup (1)
IND U19s vs AUS U19 (1)
AFG vs SA (1)
WCL 2 (2)
IND vs BDESH (1)
AUS v NZ [W] (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)

Kandy vs Colombo, 16th Match at Hambantota, National Super League, Sep 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score

16th Match, Hambantota, September 24, 2024, National Super League Limited Over Tournament
PrevNext
Kandy FlagKandy
Colombo FlagColombo
Tomorrow
4:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Scorecard
Playing XI
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
KANDY Win & Bat
COLBO Win & Bat
KANDY Win & Bowl
COLBO Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 07:41
batters to watch(Recent stats)
K Mishara
6 M • 319 Runs • 53.17 Avg • 78.57 SR
A Wickramasinghe
6 M • 259 Runs • 64.75 Avg • 76.17 SR
KIC Asalanka
5 M • 286 Runs • 71.5 Avg • 107.11 SR
PVR de Silva
6 M • 239 Runs • 59.75 Avg • 121.31 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
C Karunaratne
7 M • 9 Wkts • 6.38 Econ • 26.66 SR
L Embuldeniya
5 M • 7 Wkts • 4.23 Econ • 25.71 SR
DS Thilakaratne
7 M • 13 Wkts • 4.73 Econ • 23.53 SR
Pramod Madushan
7 M • 10 Wkts • 5.45 Econ • 29.7 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
KANDY
COLBO
Match details
Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
Match days24 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Lyndon Hannibal
Sri Lanka
Rasanjana Dulsiri
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Sanjeewa Fernando
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Sudharman De Silva
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

National Super League Limited Over Tournament

TeamMWLDPTNRR
COLBO6510101.783
GALLE541081.051
JFNA632070.060
KANDY61403-1.722
DAM50500-1.902
Full Table