Matches (12)
AUS vs IND (1)
NZ vs ENG (1)
SA vs PAK (2)
Nepal Premier League (2)
Gulf Cricket T20I (2)
ZIM vs AFG (2)
SMAT (2)
Pokhara vs S Paschim, 27th Match at Kirtipur,Nepal Premier League, Dec 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score
27th Match, Kirtipur, December 15, 2024, Nepal Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Pokhara
L
L
W
L
T
S Paschim
W
W
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match details
|Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|15 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English