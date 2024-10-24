Washington Sundar's career-best 7 for 59 spins out NZ

Innings New Zealand 259 (Conway 74, Ravindra 65, Washington 7-59, Ashwin 3-64) vs India

Washington Sundar vindicated his selection with a seven-wicket haul on the first day of a Test, his best figures in first-class cricket. New Zealand were 197 for 3 when he took his first wicket, and he went on to take the next six too.

Needless to say he took all five that fell since tea. Wickets after tea started with an inspired DRS review, getting Daryl Mitchell lbw on the front foot from over the wicket. The ball turned just enough to be hitting him in line and also taking the leg stump.

Glenn Phillips employed uncertain methods against the spin, staying back to full balls, before he chipped one to a deepish mid-off. If you hadn't known the field, you would have thought the mid-off was close and all he was looking to do was clear him.

Then turn and lack of turn from similar areas did for the last three. Mitchell Santner's 33 took New Zealand past 250 but he was done in by one turned past his edge and took top of off. Five of Washington's victims were bowled, one lbw and one caught, a testament to his accuracy.

Tea - Offspinners' party in Pune

India called up a second offspinner from outside the squad ostensibly to lengthen their batting without compromising on taking the ball away from left-hand batters; the said offspinner combined with the existing offspinner to drag New Zealand back even though two left-hand batters scored half-centuries to pull ahead.

After losing what turned out to be a good toss to lose in Bengaluru, New Zealand won an important toss on what pundits believe will become a turner in due course. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra then made good use of the conditions while they were still good to bat in.

R Ashwin , India's lead offspinner, took three wickets, but it was the big wicket of Ravindra to Washington Sundar 10 minutes before tea that brought India right back into the contest. He then followed it up by bowling Tom Blundell through the gate with what proved to be the last ball before tea. Ashwin's three wickets took him past Nathan Lyon's 530, in 25 fewer Tests. The two could be involved in a showdown later in the year, in Australia, but right now India were in a fight to defend their 18-series winning streak at home.

On a pitch with much less bounce, batters could commit forward against the quicks, who anyway didn't find any movement off the surface. Ashwin's introduction brought India immediate success, but India didn't really create chances from both ends for long enough to take quick wickets. Every now and then, though, the ball turned from the non-roughed-up parts of the pitch, just like Washington did to go past Ravindra, which suggested batting last was not going to be easy.

R Ashwin didn't take much time to get among the wickets • BCCI

Nothing is ever easy in Test cricket, but this was one of the easier starts to an innings with the openers racing to 30 in seven overs without any trouble. It took Ashwin just five balls to drift one in and then turn it past the outside edge to trap Tom Latham lbw.

This ball turned from the straight, but the turn wasn't yet consistent or threatening. Conway managed to sweep well, and also picked runs off the back foot as Ashwin and Washington Sundar bowled with in-out fields. Twenty of his 76 runs came through sweeps and reverse-sweeps.

The partnership between Conway and Will Young looked threatening, but a sharp review demanded by short leg Sarfaraz Khan returned a faint touch of the glove to send Young back. Now Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja kept troubling the batters: in the 11 overs they bowled in tandem, they drew 24 false shots and conceded just 30 runs.

Post-lunch, when India started with Jasprit Bumrah and Washington, runs came freely: 35 off the eight overs. Ashwin then brought control first and then the wicket of Conway. Again the ball turned, but this time it was the drift and dip that put Conway out of position, and the turn made him look like pushing at a ball he didn't need to play.

Rachin Ravindra got to yet another milestone in his fledgling Test career • BCCI

Ravindra, Player of the Match in Bengaluru, brought New Zealand much-needed solidity because Daryl Mitchell was extremely uncertain at the start of his innings. He survived an lbw on umpire's call, played risky sweeps of both kinds, and only looked comfortable after 20 balls or so.

Ravindra, though, gave the bowlers nothing. Akash Deep got close to getting him with at short midwicket but the hit was too ferocious to catch for a fielder so close. An outside edge after two bouncers managed to beat slip and brought up his fifty.