Cant Women vs ND Women, 8th Match at Rangiora, NZC Women's One Day, Nov 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match, Rangiora, November 30, 2024, New Zealand Cricket Women's One Day Competition
Canterbury Women FlagCanterbury Women
Northern Districts Women FlagNorthern Districts Women
Today
9:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Mainpower Oval, Rangiora
Series
Season2024/25
Match days30 November 2024 - day (50-over match)
New Zealand Cricket Women's One Day Competition

TeamMWLPTNRR
OTG-W220103.191
CD-W21150.172
AK-W21140.079
ND-W2114-0.079
WEL-W2114-0.172
CAN-W2020-3.191
