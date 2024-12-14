Matches (12)
AUS vs IND (1)
NZ vs ENG (1)
SA vs PAK (2)
Nepal Premier League (2)
Gulf Cricket T20I (2)
ZIM vs AFG (2)
SMAT (2)

CD-W vs Cant Women, 17th Match at New Plymouth,NZC Women's One Day, Dec 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score

17th Match, New Plymouth, December 15, 2024, New Zealand Cricket Women's One Day Competition
PrevNext
Central Districts Women FlagCentral Districts Women
Canterbury Women FlagCanterbury Women
Today
9:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 14:35
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Pukekura Park, New Plymouth
Series
Season2024/25
Match days15 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

New Zealand Cricket Women's One Day Competition

TeamMWLPTNRR
OTG-W440202.168
AK-W431130.531
ND-W4228-0.143
CD-W4135-0.415
CAN-W4135-1.475
WEL-W4134-0.555
Full Table