Matches (20)
SL vs IND (1)
Men's Hundred (3)
Women's Hundred (3)
Canada T20 (4)
TNPL (1)
WI vs SA (1)
One-Day Cup (6)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)
Hampshire vs Lancashire, Group A at Southampton, One-Day Cup, Aug 04 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Group A, Southampton, August 04, 2024, One-Day Cup
What will be the toss result?
HANTS Win & Bat
LANCS Win & Bat
HANTS Win & Bowl
LANCS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Hampshire
W
L
W
W
L
Lancashire
L
L
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:40
Match details
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, First Innings 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
|Match days
|04 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup News
Aldridge, Thomas produce career-bests as Somerset cruise
Lancashire lose fourth game in a row after posting sub-par total
Price is right for Gloucestershire as Masood can't stop Yorkshire defeat
Captain's 76 not enough as Gloucestershire defend 251 at York
Dom Sibley's 149 against old club not enough for winless Surrey
Chris Benjamin and Michael Burgess half-centuries set up Warwickshire win
Glamorgan maintain 100% record with one-wicket win over Sussex
Hosts sneak home despite efforts of young spinners Lenham and Foreman
One-Day Cup
Group A
|TEAM
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|WORCS
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|2.097
|SOM
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|0.932
|DERBS
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|0.921
|HANTS
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0.306
|KENT
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0.216
|DURH
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|-0.799
|MIDDX
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-1.485
|NHNTS
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|-0.516
|LANCS
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|-1.394