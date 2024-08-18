Matches (10)
Somerset vs Leics, 1st Semi Final at Taunton, One-Day Cup, Aug 18 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Semi Final, Taunton, August 18, 2024, One-Day Cup
Somerset FlagSomerset
Leicestershire FlagLeicestershire
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Match details
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Innings 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days18 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
One-Day Cup News

Leicestershire sneak home in final repeat to edge towards Metro Bank Cup defence

Peter Handscomb and Ajinkya Rahane's latest partnership defies strong Hampshire attack

Kai Smith century trumps Jake Libby's as Warwickshire book semi-final at Glamorgan

Libby ton in vain as Smith's 130* sees Worcestershire fall by four wickets

Warwickshire lose final group match but bag Edgbaston semi-final

Warwickshire dropped to third but scheduling issues mean they will host the semi-final against Worcestershire

Essex notch second win of the season in comfortable victory over listless Sussex

Sussex remain bottom of Group B, having won two matches since reaching the semi-finals in 2022

Ajinkya Rahane-Peter Handscomb stand sees Leicestershire through

Foxes secure second place in Group B with home quarter-final against Hampshire on Friday

One-Day Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
SOM8620121.217
WORCS8530100.564
HANTS8530100.191
DERBS8530100.048
DURH84309-0.048
MIDDX83407-0.764
KENT83506-0.619
NHNTS826040.231
LANCS82604-0.841
Group B
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
GLAM8610131.024
LEICS862012-0.416
WARKS8520110.629
NOTTS844080.454
GLOUC844080.244
YORKS84408-0.232
ESSEX83506-0.098
SUR82604-0.760
SUSS81702-0.690
Full Table