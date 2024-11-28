Matches (16)
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI at Bulawayo, ZIM vs PAK, Nov 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Zimbabwe
NR
L
L
W
L
Pakistan
L
W
W
L
W
Ground time: 03:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM10 M • 186 Runs • 20.67 Avg • 76.54 SR
ZIM9 M • 184 Runs • 20.44 Avg • 64.11 SR
10 M • 285 Runs • 35.63 Avg • 76.4 SR
PAK5 M • 249 Runs • 62.25 Avg • 120.28 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM8 M • 11 Wkts • 4.75 Econ • 28.27 SR
9 M • 8 Wkts • 4.5 Econ • 52.5 SR
PAK10 M • 19 Wkts • 5.95 Econ • 25.57 SR
PAK4 M • 6 Wkts • 5.43 Econ • 21 SR
Squad
ZIM
PAK
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
Match details
|Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4812
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
|Match days
|28 November 2024 - day (50-over match)
