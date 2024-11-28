Matches (16)
WI vs BAN (1)
GSL 2024 (2)
ZIM vs PAK (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (6)
Sheffield Shield (3)
SA vs SL (1)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
WBBL (1)

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI at Bulawayo, ZIM vs PAK, Nov 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd ODI, Bulawayo, November 28, 2024, Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe
PrevNext
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
What will be the toss result?
ZIM Win & Bat
PAK Win & Bat
ZIM Win & Bowl
PAK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 03:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Sikandar Raza
10 M • 186 Runs • 20.67 Avg • 76.54 SR
J Gumbie
9 M • 184 Runs • 20.44 Avg • 64.11 SR
Abdullah Shafique
10 M • 285 Runs • 35.63 Avg • 76.4 SR
Saim Ayub
5 M • 249 Runs • 62.25 Avg • 120.28 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
R Ngarava
8 M • 11 Wkts • 4.75 Econ • 28.27 SR
B Muzarabani
9 M • 8 Wkts • 4.5 Econ • 52.5 SR
Haris Rauf
10 M • 19 Wkts • 5.95 Econ • 25.57 SR
Agha Salman
4 M • 6 Wkts • 5.43 Econ • 21 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ZIM
PAK
Player
Role
Craig Ervine (c)
Middle order Batter
Brian Bennett 
Allrounder
Faraz Akram 
Allrounder
Joylord Gumbie 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Trevor Gwandu 
Bowler
Clive Madande 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tinotenda Maposa 
-
Tadiwanashe Marumani 
Top order Batter
Brandon Mavuta 
Allrounder
Tashinga Musekiwa 
-
Blessing Muzarabani 
Bowler
Dion Myers 
Top order Batter
Richard Ngarava 
Bowler
Sikandar Raza 
Batting Allrounder
Sean Williams 
Middle order Batter
Match details
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4812
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
Match days28 November 2024 - day (50-over match)
Pakistan in Zimbabwe News

Ayub's 53-ball century levels series after Abrar and Salman strangle Zimbabwe

It was one-way traffic from the time the Pakistan spinners put on a show, with Zimbabwe below par with bat, ball, and in the field

Ayub's 53-ball century levels series after Abrar and Salman strangle Zimbabwe

Muzarabani, spinners help Zimbabwe stun Pakistan in rain-hit opener

Zimbabwe blessed the rains down in Bulawayo, although they might not have needed it

Muzarabani, spinners help Zimbabwe stun Pakistan in rain-hit opener

Can Zimbabwe spring another surprise against Pakistan?

They had beaten Pakistan in the 2022 World Cup and in a Super Over in late 2020. Zimbabwe would want to repeat it in the upcoming ODIs

Can Zimbabwe spring another surprise against Pakistan?

Aaqib: Pakistan's main focus is ODIs and Champions Trophy

The interim white-ball coach said they want to keep a "settled team" in ODIs but there will be "changes" in T20Is

Aaqib: Pakistan's main focus is ODIs and Champions Trophy

Zimbabwe pick three uncapped players in ODI squad for Pakistan series

Senior pros Sean Williams and Craig Ervine have both been omitted from the T20I squad

Zimbabwe pick three uncapped players in ODI squad for Pakistan series
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question