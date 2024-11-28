Unchanged Pakistan opt to bat in third ODI

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first in Bulawayo, in a day where some showers are forecast for later In the evening. This is the third and final ODI between the sides, with the series level at 1-1. The visitors go into the game unchanged. Zimbabwe make two changes, with wicketkeeper batter Clive Madande coming in for Brandon Mavuta, while allrounder Faraz Akram replaces Trevor Gwandu.