Unchanged Pakistan opt to bat in third ODI
Zimbabwe make two changes for series decider
Toss Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first against Zimbabwe
Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first in Bulawayo, in a day where some showers are forecast for later In the evening. This is the third and final ODI between the sides, with the series level at 1-1. The visitors go into the game unchanged. Zimbabwe make two changes, with wicketkeeper batter Clive Madande coming in for Brandon Mavuta, while allrounder Faraz Akram replaces Trevor Gwandu.
Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie (wk), Tawandanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Craig Ervine (capt), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Cliva Madande, Faraz Akram, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan (capt&wk), Irfan Khan, Aamer Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Faisal Akram
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000