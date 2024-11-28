Matches (6)
Live
3rd ODI, Bulawayo, November 28, 2024, Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe
Pakistan FlagPakistan
(9.4/50 ov) 48/0
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe

Pakistan chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 4.96
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 31/0 (6.20)
forecasterLive Forecast:PAK 291
Unchanged Pakistan opt to bat in third ODI

Zimbabwe make two changes for series decider

Danyal Rasool
28-Nov-2024 • 29 mins ago
Clive Madande plays the drive, Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I, Chattogram, May 3, 2024

Clive Madande plays the drive  •  AFP via Getty Images

Toss Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first against Zimbabwe
Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first in Bulawayo, in a day where some showers are forecast for later In the evening. This is the third and final ODI between the sides, with the series level at 1-1. The visitors go into the game unchanged. Zimbabwe make two changes, with wicketkeeper batter Clive Madande coming in for Brandon Mavuta, while allrounder Faraz Akram replaces Trevor Gwandu.
Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie (wk), Tawandanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Craig Ervine (capt), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Cliva Madande, Faraz Akram, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan (capt&wk), Irfan Khan, Aamer Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Faisal Akram
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000

Win Probability
PAK 73.98%
PAKZIM
100%50%100%PAK InningsZIM Innings

Current Over 10 • PAK 48/0

Live Forecast: PAK 291
Pakistan Innings
Player NameRB
Saim Ayub
not out2431
Abdullah Shafique
not out2427
Total48(0 wkts; 9.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>