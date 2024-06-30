Matches (6)
SE Stars vs The Blaze, 26th Match at Beckenham, RHF Trophy, Jun 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score

26th Match, Beckenham, June 30, 2024, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy
South East Stars FlagSouth East Stars
The Blaze FlagThe Blaze
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham
Match details
Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 09.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
Match days30 June 2024 - day (50-over match)
Lauren Winfield-Hill: Tier 1 relocation is 'unsettling' for Diamonds players

No fast-tracked return for Sophia Dunkley despite regional form, says England assistant coach

Dunkley confirms return to form but Stars fall just short of record chase

Nadine de Klerk weathers the Storm with unbeaten 106

Eve Jones' 137* seals dramatic win for Central Sparks

TEAMMWLPTNRR
SUNR642190.191
VP642180.586
SES642170.862
ND642170.070
THDER6249-0.013
CS6249-0.330
WS6248-0.130
BLZ6248-1.070
Full Table