South Australia claim thrilling final-ball win over Tasmania

South Australia 398 for 6 dec (Sangha 151, Hunt 136, Meredith 4-95) and 233 for 9 dec (McInerney 75, Sangha 61, Kuhnemann 4-67) beat Tasmania 203 (Doran 51, Scott 3-30) and 426 (Ward 142, Hope 69, Weatherald 65, Silk 65, Agar 3-91, McAndrew 3-123) by two runs

South Australia have pulled off one of the most remarkable wins in the Sheffield Shield's 132-year history, beating Tasmania by two runs on the final ball of the match in Hobart.

Tasmania required four runs from the final ball to successfully chase down 429 for a dramatic victory.

Riley Meredith hit the ball to deep cover where Ben Manenti fielded it, but he came back for a second appearing to forget that a draw was a possible result and was run out after batting partner Lawrence Neil-Smith had sent him back.

Tasmania nine down. Four to win. Final ball of the Shield clash with South Australia.



Just don't get run out for no reason...

https://t.co/rDl9JR8Mu9 pic.twitter.com/2ydgfz2wLL — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) December 9, 2024

The last-ball wicket allowed South Australia to claim the equal-tightest Shield victory ever in terms of runs , in a match that went past 6pm on the final day. Making the victory even more remarkable is the fact that Tasmania had looked in the box seat to claim the win, before losing 4 for 4 from the final nine balls of the match.

The win put South Australia top of the table, while Tasmania are now last.

Owen blasted 53 from 39 balls, while Hope made 69 in a 72-run partnership that lasted just 10 overs. Hope was eventually caught on the boundary trying to hook Wes Agar , but with Owen firing the Tigers still looked a chance.

Tasmania required 62 from nine overs, 44 from six, and then seven from six balls after Owen hit Nathan McAndrew deep over the mid-wicket rope.

But when Owen was caught on the long-on boundary a few balls later and Matt Kuhnemann was out first ball, South Australia were back in the game. With seven required from the final over, Gabe Bell was bowled by Agar for a duck before the final-ball madness ensued.

Tim Ward celebrates his second Shield century • Getty Images

The earlier stages of the day had also been full of drama, with Ward's century his first since his maiden Shield ton in October 2021.

With Jake Weatherald and Jordan Silk each hitting 65 for the Tigers, Ward struck 16 boundaries in his knock, including a cracking cover drive off Agar to bring up his ton.

But the left-hander was caught up in one of the more bizarre moments of the game in the middle session. With Tasmania flying in the chase, South Australia resorted to short-ball tactics to try and slow the momentum.

Ward ducked a bouncer off Henry Thornton, scratched out his guard and walked out of his crease in scenes reminiscent of the Jonny Bairstow stumping at Lord's last year

Much like Alex Carey last July, SA's wicketkeeper Harry Nielsen threw down the stumps.