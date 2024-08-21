Matches (10)
BDD vs MAK, 17th Match at Kabul, Shpageeza CL, Aug 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score

17th Match, Kabul, August 21, 2024, Shpageeza Cricket League
Boost Defenders FlagBoost Defenders
Mis Ainak Knights FlagMis Ainak Knights
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Match details
Kabul International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024
Match days21 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Shpageeza Cricket League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
BEAD64280.542
MAK64280.188
AMSKS74380.060
BDD6336-0.314
SGT7162-0.530
