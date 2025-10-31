Matches (9)
Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd T20I at Lahore, PAK vs SA, Oct 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd T20I (N), Lahore, October 31, 2025, South Africa tour of Pakistan
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Pakistan
L
W
W
L
L
South Africa
W
L
A
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 00:14
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 257 Runs • 25.7 Avg • 116.81 SR
PAK10 M • 211 Runs • 26.38 Avg • 139.73 SR
9 M • 273 Runs • 39 Avg • 192.25 SR
5 M • 151 Runs • 30.2 Avg • 116.15 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAK10 M • 13 Wkts • 5.46 Econ • 17.84 SR
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.86 Econ • 16.07 SR
7 M • 14 Wkts • 7.42 Econ • 10.28 SR
SA6 M • 6 Wkts • 7.78 Econ • 22.5 SR
Squad
PAK
SA
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|T20I no. 3546
|Hours of play (local time)
|20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
|Match days
|31 October 2025 - night (20-over match)
