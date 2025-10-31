Matches (9)
Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd T20I at Lahore, PAK vs SA, Oct 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I (N), Lahore, October 31, 2025, South Africa tour of Pakistan
Pakistan FlagPakistan
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Sahibzada Farhan
10 M • 257 Runs • 25.7 Avg • 116.81 SR
Mohammad Nawaz (3)
10 M • 211 Runs • 26.38 Avg • 139.73 SR
D Brevis
9 M • 273 Runs • 39 Avg • 192.25 SR
RR Hendricks
5 M • 151 Runs • 30.2 Avg • 116.15 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Abrar Ahmed
10 M • 13 Wkts • 5.46 Econ • 17.84 SR
Shaheen Shah Afridi
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.86 Econ • 16.07 SR
C Bosch
7 M • 14 Wkts • 7.42 Econ • 10.28 SR
L Ngidi
6 M • 6 Wkts • 7.78 Econ • 22.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PAK
SA
Player
Role
Salman Agha (c)
Allrounder
Abdul Samad 
Top order Batter
Abrar Ahmed 
Bowler
Babar Azam 
Batter
Faheem Ashraf 
Bowling Allrounder
Hasan Nawaz 
Top order Batter
Mohammad Nawaz 
Allrounder
Mohammad Wasim 
Bowler
Naseem Shah 
Bowler
Sahibzada Farhan 
Middle order Batter
Saim Ayub 
Top order Batter
Salman Mirza 
Bowler
Shaheen Shah Afridi 
Bowler
Usman Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Usman Tariq 
Bowler
Match details
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberT20I no. 3546
Hours of play (local time)20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
Match days31 October 2025 - night (20-over match)
