Matches (16)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
MLC (2)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)
TNPL (2)
T20 Blast (6)
ENG v WI (1)
LPL (2)
WCL 2 (1)

Glamorgan vs Somerset, South Group at Cardiff, T20 Blast, Jul 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score

South Group (D/N), Cardiff, July 19, 2024, Vitality Blast
PrevNext
Glamorgan FlagGlamorgan
Somerset FlagSomerset
Tomorrow
6:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
GLAM Win & Bat
SOM Win & Bat
GLAM Win & Bowl
SOM Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:51
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Match details
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days19 July 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Vitality Blast

North Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
BEARS1293181.259
LANCS1373171.273
LEICS1365140.179
NHNTS126414-0.318
YORKS1366130.085
DURH136613-0.413
DERBS1256110.195
WORCS13498-0.203
NOTTS13296-1.981
South Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SUR1282181.291
SUSS1284160.660
SOM1274151.076
ESSEX1375150.253
GLOUC1366130.502
GLAM135711-1.207
HANTS12369-0.649
MIDDX12369-1.572
KENT133106-0.958
Full Table