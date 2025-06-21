Matches (16)
ENG vs IND (1)
SL vs BAN (1)
MLC (2)
WI Women vs SA Women (1)
Vitality Blast Men (8)
Scotland T20 Tri-Series (1)
Vitality Blast Women (2)

Nellai vs Kovai, 18th Match at Tirunelveli, TNPL, Jun 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score

18th Match (N), Tirunelveli, June 21, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
PrevNext
Nellai Royal Kings FlagNellai Royal Kings
Lyca Kovai Kings FlagLyca Kovai Kings
Today
1:45 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
NRK Win & Bat
LKK Win & Bat
NRK Win & Bowl
LKK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
4
Nellai Royal KingsNellai Royal Kings
422040.219
8
Lyca Kovai KingsLyca Kovai Kings
40400-1.385
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:00
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KB Arun Karthik
10 M • 409 Runs • 51.13 Avg • 145.55 SR
R Sonu Yadav
10 M • 174 Runs • 29 Avg • 164.15 SR
M Shahrukh Khan
10 M • 279 Runs • 46.5 Avg • 175.47 SR
B Sai Sudharsan
6 M • 230 Runs • 46 Avg • 150.32 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
R Sonu Yadav
9 M • 18 Wkts • 8.02 Econ • 10.88 SR
S Rathi
4 M • 6 Wkts • 7 Econ • 14 SR
M Shahrukh Khan
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.68 Econ • 17.54 SR
J Subramanyan
10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 24 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Chennai Super Kings Ground, Tirunelveli
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
Match days21 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Tamil Nadu Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
CSG550101.770
SAL5326-0.705
TT42240.587
NRK42240.219
DD42240.185
SMP4224-0.674
TRI4132-0.181
LKK4040-1.385
Full Table