Nellai vs Kovai, 18th Match at Tirunelveli, TNPL, Jun 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score
18th Match (N), Tirunelveli, June 21, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Nellai
W
W
L
W
L
Kovai
L
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:00
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NRK10 M • 409 Runs • 51.13 Avg • 145.55 SR
NRK10 M • 174 Runs • 29 Avg • 164.15 SR
LKK10 M • 279 Runs • 46.5 Avg • 175.47 SR
LKK6 M • 230 Runs • 46 Avg • 150.32 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NRK9 M • 18 Wkts • 8.02 Econ • 10.88 SR
NRK4 M • 6 Wkts • 7 Econ • 14 SR
LKK10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.68 Econ • 17.54 SR
10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 24 SR
Squad
NRK
LKK
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
Match details
|Chennai Super Kings Ground, Tirunelveli
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
|Match days
|21 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Tamil Nadu Premier League News
Ashwin and Dindigul Dragons cleared of ball-tampering allegations in TNPL
Madurai Panthers alleged that Ashwin's team had changed the condition of the ball using "special towels with pre-applied roughening agent"
State T20 leagues play a vital part in India's cricket ecosystem, but they're being taken for granted
Leagues in Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh have all helped nurture future IPL stars, but they need to be supported better