Eliminator (N), The Oval, August 17, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Match tied (Brave won the Super Over)

Report

Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer star as Brave get over line in Super Five

Liam Livingstone's half-century in vain as Phoenix stumble with victory in sight

ECB Reporters Network
17-Aug-2024 • 3 hrs ago
Jofra Archer screams after dismissing Dan Mousley, Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave, Men's Eliminator, The Oval, August 17, 2024

Jofra Archer held his nerve in the Super Five  •  Getty Images

Birmingham Phoenix 126 for 7 (Livingstone 55) tied with Southern Brave 126 for 6 (Vince 43, Milne 3-18)
Super Five Southern Brave 11 for 0 beat Birmingham Phoenix 7 for 2
Southern Brave beat Birmingham Phoenix in a thrilling Super Five contest at the Kia Oval to book their place in the Hundred final at Lord's.
Chris Jordan was the match-winner in a nerve-shredding encounter, hitting 10 from three balls after Jofra Archer had limited Phoenix to a total of 7 from their Super Five.
Liam Livingstone had looked set to take Phoenix to final with 55 off 34 balls, but when he fell in the final set of his side's innings, Akeal Hosein defended three from three to bring around the first-ever Super Five in ghe Hundred.
In the first innings of the match, James Vince made 43 for Southern Brave and Leus du Plooy 39. Jordan struck two sixes in the final set bowled by Sean Abbott which would ultimately prove crucial - a taste of things to come from the bat of the England allrounder.
Phoenix's run chase got off to a slow start but with contributions from captain Moeen Ali and Jacob Bethell the Birmingham side began to close in on the target.
Livingstone was in full control - hitting Archer out of the ground - but his dismissal and some late drama saw the scores level at 126 apiece.
Batting first in the five-balls-per-side contest, Livingstone was unable to atone for his late dismissal - falling first ball, flashing a full toss from Archer to backward point.
Bethell smashed the second ball wide of long-on for four, but no more boundaries were forthcoming - leaving Jordan and Kieron Pollard needing to surpass 7 to make Lord's.
Jordan got a slice of luck to inside-edge his first delivery for four behind square on the leg side, and followed up with a two and a four to see Brave make the Hundred final for the second time.
Meerkat Match Hero, Archer, said: "Just relieved to be honest, I thought I'd given it away in that second to last over."
On his last three deliveries, he said: "You've just got to commit to it. Some days it happens for you and some days it doesn't and I'm just glad today is one of the days that it worked for me.
"We've got 11 match-winners and the guys that are not in the XI are match-winners themselves, so the team has so much talent it doesn't matter what team we put out there, I back the guys all the way."
Phoenix Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
BM Duckett
caught78
MM Ali
caught2425
JL Smith
caught109
LS Livingstone
caught5534
JG Bethell
caught1714
DR Mousley
bowled24
BAC Howell
caught23
SA Abbott
not out02
AF Milne
not out12
Extras(b 1, lb 4, nb 2, w 1)
Total126(7 wkts; 100 balls)
The Hundred Men's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
OI-M862120.893
BP-M862120.402
SB-M852110.595
NSC-M85211-0.453
TR-M84480.348
WF-M8246-0.215
MO-M8172-0.886
LS-M8172-0.975
Full Table