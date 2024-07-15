Matches (25)
Madurai vs Nellai, 14th Match at Coimbatore, TNPL, Jul 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match (N), Coimbatore, July 15, 2024, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Siechem Madurai Panthers FlagSiechem Madurai Panthers
Nellai Royal Kings FlagNellai Royal Kings
Squads
Table
batters to watch(Recent stats)
S Lokeshwar
9 M • 243 Runs • 30.38 Avg • 132.06 SR
J Kousik
10 M • 211 Runs • 26.38 Avg • 119.2 SR
G Ajitesh
10 M • 331 Runs • 47.29 Avg • 151.83 SR
KB Arun Karthik
10 M • 295 Runs • 32.78 Avg • 151.28 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Gurjapneet Singh
10 M • 17 Wkts • 7.08 Econ • 13.76 SR
M Ashwin
10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.59 Econ • 14.86 SR
R Sonu Yadav
10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.19 Econ • 18.5 SR
S Mohan Prasath
10 M • 7 Wkts • 8.94 Econ • 30 SR
SQUAD
Match details
Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground
Series
Season2024
Match days15 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Tamil Nadu Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
LKK33060.519
NRK3214-0.023
TRI21121.275
DD21120.022
CSG3122-0.021
TT3122-0.032
SAL3122-0.097
SMP3122-1.237
