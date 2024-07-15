Matches (25)
Madurai vs Nellai, 14th Match at Coimbatore, TNPL, Jul 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score
14th Match (N), Coimbatore, July 15, 2024, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Madurai
W
L
W
L
L
Nellai
W
L
W
W
L
Ground time: 06:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 243 Runs • 30.38 Avg • 132.06 SR
10 M • 211 Runs • 26.38 Avg • 119.2 SR
10 M • 331 Runs • 47.29 Avg • 151.83 SR
NRK10 M • 295 Runs • 32.78 Avg • 151.28 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 17 Wkts • 7.08 Econ • 13.76 SR
SMP10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.59 Econ • 14.86 SR
NRK10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.19 Econ • 18.5 SR
NRK10 M • 7 Wkts • 8.94 Econ • 30 SR
SQUAD
SMP
NRK
PLAYER
ROLE
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|15 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
