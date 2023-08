Hafeez tops Sohail as Texas Chargers win US Masters T10 final via Super Over

It was entirely because of Sohail Khan that the game went into the tie-breaker. He didn't have a lot of runs to work with when he started the ninth over, with Texas on 82 for 4, needing 11 runs from two overs. Bang-bang he went, hitting the stumps to get rid of Upul Tharanga, Phil Mustard and Thisara Perera in a four-ball burst, before sending back Neil Broom off the last ball of the over. Shahid Afridi got Sohail Tanvir and Fidel Edwards in the last over then to tie the game.