Redmayne, Heath and Jonassen help Heat down Hurricanes

Brisbane Heat 184 for 5 (Redmayne 70, Heath 51, Ismail 2-22) beat Hobart Hurricanes 131 (B Smith 28, Jonassen 4-20) by 53 runs

Half-centuries to Brisbane Heat duo Georgia Redmayne and Bess Heath set up a 53-run win over Hobart Hurricanes to keep them in the hunt for top spot on the WBBL ladder.

After being sent in at Allan Border Field on Wednesday, the Heat's impressive total of 184 for 5 was set up by a 92-run stand between Redmayne and Heath for the second wicket. Redmayne played the anchor role scoring 70 off 53 balls while Heath thumped 51 from just 26 including five fours and three sixes.

The Hurricanes started well in pursuit and were 48 without loss in the sixth over before the Heat bowlers turned the screws with relentless pressure to bowl the visitors out for 131. Heat skipper Jess Jonassen returned her best figures for the season taking 4 for 20.

Heath was given her first opportunity up the order and made the most of it with a blazing knock. The visitors had a shocker in the field to start the innings and dropped five catches. Heath was a beneficiary. Given an early life, the 22-year-old was in an aggressive mood.

Her strength square of the wicket came to the fore with strong pulls and cuts. She was also severe on the spinners and lofted Ruth Johnston for consecutive sixes down the ground.

"There had been discussions around putting me in early during the powerplay to try and play that hitting role," Heath told AAP.

"I like to create momentum and go after the ball.

"They backed me to go out and play my style of cricket so it was good to get some runs and a win."

Player of the match Redmayne reclaimed the form she was in last season for the Heat when she was the side's leading run-scorer, scoring her second half-century in three games. She drove elegantly, cut and pulled clinically and ticked over the strike.

Former South Africa captain Mignon du Preez (26 not out off 15) played a handy late cameo for the Heat against her former team.

Hurricanes opening bowler Shabnim Ismail was impressive for the visitors taking 2 for 22 from four overs.

Lizelle Lee (24 off 18) and Bryony Smith (28 off 19) gave the Hurricanes a blistering early start in the run chase but once they were dismissed wickets fell regularly.