Shamar Joseph takes seven to bowl WI to magical win

Australia fall eight runs short after a defiant 91 not out from Steven Smith

West Indies 311 and 193 beat Australia 289 for 9 dec and 207 (Smith 91*, Green 42, S Joseph 7-68) by 8 runs



Shamar Joseph defied his injured toe and sprinted around the Gabba in jubilation after his remarkable seven-wicket haul powered West Indies to a monumental upset of Australia in a pulsating eight-run victory in the second Test.

Shortly after dinner, Joseph knocked over Josh Hazlewod to cap his heroic performance and end West Indies' two-decade Test drought against Australia.

Steven Smith was the only batter who was able to thwart Joseph and struck his first half-century as an opener to finish unbeaten on 91 not out. He had a riveting battle with Joseph, who summoned speeds around 150kmh and bowled 11.5 overs straight before and after dinner.

Australia resumed after dinner at 187 for 8 and still 29 runs short. In the first over after the resumption, Alzarri Joseph dropped Nathan Lyon in his follow through only to produce a thin edge off the next delivery to put West Indies on the brink of a famous victory.

With the field spread, a nerveless Smith unfurled an outrageous scoop for six that was more reminiscent of T20 cricket and reduced Australia's target to 14 runs. But Joseph proved unstoppable as he finished his all-time great performance in style and with the figures of 7 for 68.

It meant the series finished 1-1 and brought the curtains down on the Australian Test summer with the hosts surprisingly challenged by inexperienced Pakistan and West Indies teams on tough surfaces with none of the five matches going into the fifth day.

Australia tasted defeat on home soil for the first time since losing to India at the Gabba in January 2021.

Like Pakistan earlier in the summer, a youthful West Indies became a crowd favourite through their entertaining style of play and vivaciousness led by Joseph, who single-handedly hauled his team back in the contest.

Australia appeared to be cruising towards the target of 216 at 113 for 2 until Joseph turned the match on its head with the wickets of Cameron Green and Travis Head in consecutive balls. He then dismissed Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey as Australia lost 4 for 23 and were still 80 runs short of victory.

Joseph claimed his second five-wicket haul in as many matches by dismissing Mitchell Starc, who had briefly counterattacked, just before dinner as he sunk to his knees with his head on the ground.

But he pushed through the pain barrier and exhaustion to nick off Pat Cummins.

Shamar Joseph led the celebrations for West Indies • Getty Images

There had been grave doubt over whether Joseph could bowl after he was struck on the toe by an inswinging delivery by Starc late on day three that forced him to retire hurt.

But he was cleared of a fracture and produced a spell in overcast and humid conditions that rocked Australia and set up a grandstand finish after dinner.

There were fears of the day's play being majorly interrupted after heavy showers lashed Brisbane overnight and in the morning. But the bad weather cleared and play resumed on schedule with Australia resuming at 60 for 2 and needing a further 156 runs.

After starting aggressively late on day three, with his driving a standout, Smith focused on picking off the bowling for singles. But Green was anchored to the crease and intent on survival as Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph bowled on a dangerous length outside off stump.

Green scored just 13 off his first 54 deliveries before he pounced on a rare Roach delivery that strayed on the pads to notch his first boundary. He was gifted three runs in the next over after a hash of a fielding attempt at mid-off from skipepr Kraigg Brathwaite.

Smith looked comfortable until being squared up by a menacing delivery from Alzarri Joseph that flew through the vacant third slip to bring up the 50-run partnership.

West Indies needed a spark and Shamar Joseph made an immediate impact when he came into the attack by producing a thick edge from Green that flew over the slips.

Green started to settle until Joseph produced a rearing delivery that hit his back elbow and fell onto the stumps. He then on the next delivery delivered a scintillating yorker that clean bowled Head and left Australia stunned.

It completed a king pair for Head, who suffered his third golden duck in his last six innings. Joseph was unable to complete a hat-trick, but soon had Marsh edging to second slip and clean bowled Alex Carey with another gem of a yorker.

Starc decided to take on the bowling and it proved effective until he holed out. Play was extended by 20 minutes after Joseph dismissed Cummins, but he could not get through Smith and Lyon.