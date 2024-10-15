Matches (25)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd T20I at Dambulla, Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Oct 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I (N), Dambulla, October 15, 2024, West Indies tour of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
West Indies FlagWest Indies
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:50
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BKG Mendis
10 M • 373 Runs • 37.3 Avg • 135.63 SR
KIC Asalanka
10 M • 219 Runs • 24.33 Avg • 155.31 SR
SD Hope
7 M • 248 Runs • 49.6 Avg • 171.03 SR
SE Rutherford
9 M • 162 Runs • 54 Avg • 154.28 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
N Thushara
4 M • 13 Wkts • 5.45 Econ • 6.76 SR
PW Hasaranga
8 M • 13 Wkts • 8.18 Econ • 13.53 SR
AS Joseph
7 M • 12 Wkts • 7.47 Econ • 12.25 SR
G Motie
10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.4 Econ • 20 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SL
WI
Match details
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 2908
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days15 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
West Indies in Sri Lanka News

West Indies go 1-0 up after Lewis, King outshine Kamindu, Asalanka

The half-centuries from Kamindu and Asalanka ended up as mere footnotes in the game as WI won with five balls to spare

Evenly matched SL and WI look to make good on their T20I promise

Led by novice coaches, both teams have made encouraging progress in recent months, and will be keen to bring back the glory days

Bhanuka Rajapaksa back in Sri Lanka's T20I squad to face West Indies

Dasun Shanaka and Dilshan Madushanka were left out, while Dushmantha Chameera missed out due to injury

Jayasuriya takes charge: 'It's about confidence and trust, and a little bit of luck'

The same qualities that brought Jayasuriya criticism when he was a selector have contributed to his success when he was interim coach

Russell, Pooran opt out of SL T20Is; Andrew bolts into ODI squad

King also returned to the T20I side after having recovered from the side injury that had forced him to miss chunks of the T20 World Cup

