Sri Lanka bat after bringing in Wellalage and Thushara
West Indies made one change, with Fletcher coming in for Hope. They lead the three-match series 1-0
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat in the second T20I against West Indies in Dambulla. West Indies lead the three-match series 1-0, having won the first game by five wickets.
Charith Asalanka is hoping to see more assistance for spin than there was in the first game. The Sri Lankan captain expected the par score to be 170 or so.
Rovman Powell said his team happy to chase once more "even though it looks a completely different surface" from the one that was used for the first T20I on Sunday in Dambulla.
Sri Lanka made two changes with spin-bowling allrounder Dunith Wellalage making his debut, replacing seam-bowling allrounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe and slinger Nuwan Thushara, coming in for fast bowler Asitha Fernando. West Indies have made one change with Andre Fletcher taking over wicketkeeping duties from the injured Shai Hope.
The rain meanwhile has stayed away and it's expected to stay that way through the evening.
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Kusal Perera, 4 Kamindu Mendis, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt), 6 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Dunith Wellalage, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Matheesha Pathirana, 11 Nuwan Thushara
West Indies: 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Brandon King, 3 Andre Fletcher (wk), 4 Roston Chase, 5 Sherfane Rutherford, 6 Rovman Powell (capt), 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Shamar Springer, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Gudakesh Motie, 11 Shamar Joseph