Matches (5)
Women's T20 World Cup (1)
PAK vs ENG (1)
Spring Challenge (2)
New Zealand in India (1)
Live
2nd T20I (N), Dambulla, October 15, 2024, West Indies tour of Sri Lanka
PrevNext
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
(14/20 ov) 115/2
West Indies FlagWest Indies

Sri Lanka chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 8.21
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 51/2 (10.20)
forecasterLive Forecast:SL 181
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Photos
News
Bet
Report

Sri Lanka bat after bringing in Wellalage and Thushara

West Indies made one change, with Fletcher coming in for Hope. They lead the three-match series 1-0

ESPNcricinfo staff
15-Oct-2024 • 58 mins ago
Kamindu Mendis lifted Sri Lanka by hitting a 36-ball fifty, Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st T20I, Dambulla, October 13, 2024

Sri Lanka are trailing the three-match T20I series 0-1  •  AP Photo/Viraj Kothalawala

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat in the second T20I against West Indies in Dambulla. West Indies lead the three-match series 1-0, having won the first game by five wickets.
Charith Asalanka is hoping to see more assistance for spin than there was in the first game. The Sri Lankan captain expected the par score to be 170 or so.
Rovman Powell said his team happy to chase once more "even though it looks a completely different surface" from the one that was used for the first T20I on Sunday in Dambulla.
Sri Lanka made two changes with spin-bowling allrounder Dunith Wellalage making his debut, replacing seam-bowling allrounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe and slinger Nuwan Thushara, coming in for fast bowler Asitha Fernando. West Indies have made one change with Andre Fletcher taking over wicketkeeping duties from the injured Shai Hope.
The rain meanwhile has stayed away and it's expected to stay that way through the evening.
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Kusal Perera, 4 Kamindu Mendis, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt), 6 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Dunith Wellalage, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Matheesha Pathirana, 11 Nuwan Thushara
West Indies: 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Brandon King, 3 Andre Fletcher (wk), 4 Roston Chase, 5 Sherfane Rutherford, 6 Rovman Powell (capt), 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Shamar Springer, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Gudakesh Motie, 11 Shamar Joseph
Sri LankaWest IndiesSri Lanka vs West IndiesWest Indies tour of Sri Lanka

Language
English
Win Probability
SL 64.17%
SLWI
100%50%100%SL InningsWI Innings

Over 14 • SL 115/2

Kusal Perera lbw b S Joseph 24 (16b 3x4 1x6) SR: 150
W
Live Forecast: SL 181
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Sri Lanka Innings
Player NameRB
P Nissanka
not out4741
BKG Mendis
caught2625
MDKJ Perera
lbw2416
PHKD Mendis
not out42
Extras(lb 5, w 9)
Total115(2 wkts; 14 ovs)
<1 / 3>