England bowl first in second ODI, Saqib Mahmood and Shamar Joseph in

England won the toss and chose to bowl first vs West Indies

England have won the toss and will bowl first against West Indies in the second ODI at Antigua, looking to overturn a 1-0 scoreline in this three-match series.

West Indies marched to an accomplished eight-wicket DLS win in the opening match at this ground on Thursday - today's encounter will be on a central fresh pitch - and have made a solitary change in their line-up. Fast bowler Shamar Joseph comes into the XI, replacing Alzarri Joseph who is sitting out as a precautionary measure.

Victory would secure West Indies' first 50-over series win this year, after defeats to Australia in February, and Sri Lanka last month. It would be their first since defeating England 2-1 at the end of 2023.

Liam Livingstone 's side are also looking to turn around a losing record of their own, still without a series success since a dire title defence at the 2023 ODI World Cup. That sparked a revamp in personnel which, along with scheduling conflicts, resulted in four players making debuts in the opener. Three of them survive for their second appearances in the format, with Jamie Overton replaced by Saqib Mahmood as England shift to an attack of three quicks.

With the first ODI a day-night affair, Saturday's 9.30am start should offer more even conditions across both innings. Conditions are set fair from the start, though there is rain expected in the early afternoon.

West Indies: 1 Brandon King, 2 Evin Lewis, 3 Keacy Carty, 4 Shai Hope (capt and wk), 5 Sherfane Rutherford, 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Roston Chase, 8 Gudakesh Motie, 9 Shamar Joseph, 10 Matthew Forde, 11 Jayden Seales