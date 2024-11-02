Matches (20)
2nd ODI, North Sound, November 02, 2024, England tour of West Indies
West Indies FlagWest Indies
(29.2/50 ov) 149/2
England FlagEngland

England chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 5.07
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 34/0 (6.80)
forecasterLive Forecast:WI 314
England bowl first in second ODI, Saqib Mahmood and Shamar Joseph in

England seek instant response after crushing eight-wicket defeat in Thursday's first game

Vithushan Ehantharajah
02-Nov-2024 • 2 hrs ago
How many games will Saqib Mahmood get during the West Indies tour? October 29, 2024

Saqib Mahmood gets his first outing of the Caribbean tour  •  Getty Images

England won the toss and chose to bowl first vs West Indies
England have won the toss and will bowl first against West Indies in the second ODI at Antigua, looking to overturn a 1-0 scoreline in this three-match series.
West Indies marched to an accomplished eight-wicket DLS win in the opening match at this ground on Thursday - today's encounter will be on a central fresh pitch - and have made a solitary change in their line-up. Fast bowler Shamar Joseph comes into the XI, replacing Alzarri Joseph who is sitting out as a precautionary measure.
Victory would secure West Indies' first 50-over series win this year, after defeats to Australia in February, and Sri Lanka last month. It would be their first since defeating England 2-1 at the end of 2023.
Liam Livingstone's side are also looking to turn around a losing record of their own, still without a series success since a dire title defence at the 2023 ODI World Cup. That sparked a revamp in personnel which, along with scheduling conflicts, resulted in four players making debuts in the opener. Three of them survive for their second appearances in the format, with Jamie Overton replaced by Saqib Mahmood as England shift to an attack of three quicks.
With the first ODI a day-night affair, Saturday's 9.30am start should offer more even conditions across both innings. Conditions are set fair from the start, though there is rain expected in the early afternoon.
West Indies: 1 Brandon King, 2 Evin Lewis, 3 Keacy Carty, 4 Shai Hope (capt and wk), 5 Sherfane Rutherford, 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Roston Chase, 8 Gudakesh Motie, 9 Shamar Joseph, 10 Matthew Forde, 11 Jayden Seales
England: 1 Phil Salt (wk), 2 Will Jacks, 3 Jordan Cox, 4 Jacob Bethell, 5 Liam Livingstone (capt), 6 Sam Curran, 7 Dan Mousley, 8 Adil Rashid, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Saqib Mahmood, 11 John Turner
Vithushan Ehantharajah is an associate editor at ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
WI 66.31%
WIENG
100%50%100%WI InningsENG Innings

Current Over 30 • WI 149/2

Live Forecast: WI 314
West Indies Innings
Player NameRB
BA King
caught710
E Lewis
caught46
KU Carty
not out6874
SD Hope
not out6986
Extras(lb 1)
Total149(2 wkts; 29.2 ovs)
