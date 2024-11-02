Matches (22)
India vs New Zealand (1)
WBBL (2)
WCL 2 (2)
AUS-A vs IND-A (1)
WI vs ENG (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Hong Kong Sixes (10)
Super50 (1)
BAN vs SA (1)

West Indies vs England, 2nd ODI at North Sound, WI vs ENG, Nov 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd ODI, North Sound, November 02, 2024, England tour of West Indies
West Indies FlagWest Indies
England FlagEngland
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SE Rutherford
7 M • 276 Runs • 69 Avg • 97.87 SR
SD Hope
10 M • 275 Runs • 34.38 Avg • 90.46 SR
WG Jacks
9 M • 291 Runs • 32.33 Avg • 97 SR
LS Livingstone
9 M • 218 Runs • 36.33 Avg • 114.13 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
G Motie
10 M • 16 Wkts • 4.17 Econ • 29.56 SR
AS Joseph
9 M • 13 Wkts • 7.21 Econ • 27.76 SR
LS Livingstone
7 M • 7 Wkts • 6.84 Econ • 34.71 SR
AU Rashid
7 M • 6 Wkts • 5.3 Econ • 54.33 SR
Shai Hope (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jewel Andrew 
Top order Batter
Keacy Carty 
Batter
Roston Chase 
Allrounder
Matthew Forde 
Bowler
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Alzarri Joseph 
Bowler
Shamar Joseph 
Bowler
Brandon King 
Top order Batter
Evin Lewis 
Opening Batter
Gudakesh Motie 
Bowler
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Jayden Seales 
Bowler
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Hayden Walsh 
Bowler
Match details
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4792
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
Match days2 November 2024 - day (50-over match)
West Indies vs England News

Evin Lewis fireworks, Gudakesh Motie four-for power West Indies to huge win

Jamie Smith joins England's senior ranks with two-year ECB contract

Liam Livingstone: 'It's me who's got to want me and love me'

Fringe players set for centre stage as England's white-ball reboot takes Caribbean detour

Jason Holder: England's frequent tours are 'boosting West Indies' survival'

