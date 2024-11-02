Matches (22)
West Indies vs England, 2nd ODI at North Sound, WI vs ENG, Nov 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd ODI, North Sound, November 02, 2024, England tour of West Indies
Recent Performance
Last five matches
West Indies
L
L
L
W
W
England
L
W
W
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 276 Runs • 69 Avg • 97.87 SR
WI10 M • 275 Runs • 34.38 Avg • 90.46 SR
ENG9 M • 291 Runs • 32.33 Avg • 97 SR
9 M • 218 Runs • 36.33 Avg • 114.13 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 16 Wkts • 4.17 Econ • 29.56 SR
9 M • 13 Wkts • 7.21 Econ • 27.76 SR
7 M • 7 Wkts • 6.84 Econ • 34.71 SR
ENG7 M • 6 Wkts • 5.3 Econ • 54.33 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
West Indies won by 8 wickets (with 55 balls remaining) (DLS method)
31-Oct-2024
West Indies won by 4 wickets (with 14 balls remaining) (DLS method)
09-Dec-2023
England won by 6 wickets (with 103 balls remaining)
06-Dec-2023
West Indies won by 4 wickets (with 7 balls remaining)
03-Dec-2023
England won by 8 wickets (with 101 balls remaining)
14-Jun-2019
Squad
WI
ENG
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4792
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
|Match days
|2 November 2024 - day (50-over match)
