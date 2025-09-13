Blaze secure home semi-final as Essex succumb in the rain

The Blaze 59 for 0 (S Bryce 33*) beat Essex 211 (Smale 41, Prendergast 3-43) by 35 runs (DLS)

Prendergast took 3 for 43, including a momentum shifting double strike to help bowl out the hosts for 211. Her efforts were ably supported by Lucy Higham's 2 for 33 and some outstanding out-fielding, typified by Kathryn's Bryce's run-out of Ariana Dowse.

Six of Essex's batters reached double figures, but only Sophia Smale (41) got beyond 40, Jo Gardner making a run-a-ball 36. The pair added 52 for the seventh wicket after the hosts collapsed from 104 for 2 to 133 for 6.

Blaze openers Sarah Bryce (33 not out) and Georgie Boyce had knocked 59 off the target in 11.2 overs when the weather closed in.

Dowse and skipper Grace Scrivens gave the hosts a a solid start, the former caressing one through the covers and driving another square for four. Scrivens reached 16 before mishitting a half-tracker from opposite number Kirstie Gordon to square leg and a brilliant pick up and throw from Katherine Bryce ran out Dowse for 20.

The response to the double setback was good with Lissy Macleod (30) and Lancashire loanee Liberty Heap (33) targeting the straight boundaries in a stand of 59 at almost a run a ball. Essex looked poised to push on, but Heath's demise, top edging a short one from Prendergast to midwicket sparked a mid-innings slump.

Flo Miller was another Prendergast victim and when Higham sent Macleod packing courtesy of a stunning caught and bowled, three wickets had fallen for six runs in 16 balls.

Higham then bowled Amara Carr with a beauty, before Smale and Gardner rallied the home side's flagging effort, the latter striking the ball powerfully back past the bowler in the mid-on/mid-off arc.

But before they could entertain hopes of a score of 250, Prendergast splayed Gardner's stumps and thereafter only Smale who was last out held up The Blaze for long.

The bad weather was closing in by the time The Blaze began their reply, Sarah Bryce and Georgie Boyce immediately showing aggressive intent. Bryce hit Gray for the only six of the match while Boyce three times struck the ball firmly to the fence along the floor.