Otago Women vs CD-W, 4th Match at Alexandra,Women's Super Smash, Dec 31 2024 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match, Alexandra, December 31, 2024, Women's Super Smash
Otago Women FlagOtago Women
Central Districts Women FlagCentral Districts Women
Today
11:40 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Ground time: 14:38
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IR James
9 M • 48 Runs • 8 Avg • 84.21 SR
CG Blakely
7 M • 42 Runs • 14 Avg • 79.24 SR
TMM Newton
4 M • 69 Runs • 34.5 Avg • 90.78 SR
MJ Greig
7 M • 19 Runs • 6.33 Avg • 47.5 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KL Gordon
2 M • 4 Wkts • 4.88 Econ • 12 SR
EJ Black
2 M • 3 Wkts • 5.5 Econ • 16 SR
MJ Greig
5 M • 4 Wkts • 6.07 Econ • 21 SR
TMM Newton
3 M • 4 Wkts • 6.38 Econ • 12 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Molyneux Park, Alexandra
Series
Season2024/25
Match days31 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
Women's Super Smash

TeamMWLPTNRR
CAN-W11040.600
OTG-W21140.564
AK-W2012-1.885
ND-W10020.000
CD-W-----
WEL-W-----
