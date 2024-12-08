Matches (10)
AUS vs IND (1)
NZ vs ENG (1)
BAN vs IRE [W] (1)
SA vs SL (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Nepal Premier League (2)
GSL 2024 (1)

NAM Women vs THA Women, Final at Mong Kok,HKG QUAD [W], Dec 08 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Final, Mong Kok, December 08, 2024, Women's T20 Quadrangular Series (in Hong Kong)
Namibia Women FlagNamibia Women
Thailand Women FlagThailand Women
Tomorrow
6:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2149
Match days8 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
Women's T20 Quadrangular Series (in Hong Kong)

TeamMWLPTNRR
THA-W33063.184
NAM-W32141.310
HKG-W31220.607
CHN-W3030-5.725
