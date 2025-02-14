Matches (13)
GG Women vs RCB Women, 1st Match at Vadodara, WPL, Feb 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match (N), Vadodara, February 14, 2025, Women's Premier League
Gujarat Giants Women FlagGujarat Giants Women
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women FlagRoyal Challengers Bangalore Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:48
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BL Mooney
8 M • 285 Runs • 47.5 Avg • 141.08 SR
L Wolvaardt
8 M • 252 Runs • 31.5 Avg • 136.95 SR
EA Perry
9 M • 347 Runs • 69.4 Avg • 125.72 SR
S Mandhana
10 M • 300 Runs • 30 Avg • 133.92 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TP Kanwar
10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.03 Econ • 19.63 SR
A Gardner
10 M • 8 Wkts • 8.42 Econ • 25.37 SR
SR Patil
8 M • 13 Wkts • 7.3 Econ • 9.92 SR
A Sobhana
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.12 Econ • 13 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Squad
GG-W
RCB-W
Match details
Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days14 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
WPL News

From home-schooling, to attacking mindsets: how the WPL is changing life for young Indian women

The WPL has opened pathways that didn't previously exist, giving budding cricketers from across the country direction and motivation

Lanning seeks WPL glory without 'changing too much' at Delhi Capitals

They enter this WPL after losing back-to-back finals, as Lanning looks to work on "just some small things here and there"

Harmanpreet Kaur: 'If a player can handle the pressure in the WPL, they can handle it anywhere'

The Mumbai Indians captain looks ahead to the third season of the competition her side won in its inaugural year

WPL 2025: Can new captain Gardner change Gujarat Giants' fortunes around?

With a new coaching set-up in hand, team will be keen to move up from the bottom of the points table this time around

Deepti Sharma named UP Warriorz captain for WPL 2025

She replaces Healy in the role, who has been ruled out due to a stress injury in her right foot

Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
DC-W-----
GG-W-----
MI-W-----
RCB-W-----
UPW-W-----
Full Table