Matches (13)
IND vs ENG (1)
Tri-Nation (1)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Ranji Trophy (4)
Challenge League Group B (2)
Australia 1-Day (3)
GG Women vs RCB Women, 1st Match at Vadodara, WPL, Feb 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match (N), Vadodara, February 14, 2025, Women's Premier League
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
GG-W Win & Bat
RCB-W Win & Bat
GG-W Win & Bowl
RCB-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
GG Women
L
W
L
W
L
RCB Women
L
L
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:48
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GG-W8 M • 285 Runs • 47.5 Avg • 141.08 SR
GG-W8 M • 252 Runs • 31.5 Avg • 136.95 SR
RCB-W9 M • 347 Runs • 69.4 Avg • 125.72 SR
RCB-W10 M • 300 Runs • 30 Avg • 133.92 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GG-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.03 Econ • 19.63 SR
GG-W10 M • 8 Wkts • 8.42 Econ • 25.37 SR
RCB-W8 M • 13 Wkts • 7.3 Econ • 9.92 SR
RCB-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.12 Econ • 13 SR
Squad
GG-W
RCB-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|14 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
WPL News
From home-schooling, to attacking mindsets: how the WPL is changing life for young Indian women
The WPL has opened pathways that didn't previously exist, giving budding cricketers from across the country direction and motivation
Lanning seeks WPL glory without 'changing too much' at Delhi Capitals
They enter this WPL after losing back-to-back finals, as Lanning looks to work on "just some small things here and there"
Harmanpreet Kaur: 'If a player can handle the pressure in the WPL, they can handle it anywhere'
The Mumbai Indians captain looks ahead to the third season of the competition her side won in its inaugural year
WPL 2025: Can new captain Gardner change Gujarat Giants' fortunes around?
With a new coaching set-up in hand, team will be keen to move up from the bottom of the points table this time around