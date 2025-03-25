Matches (6)
IPL (3)
Canada in Namibia (1)
NZ vs PAK (1)
NZ v AUS [W] (1)
Rhinos vs Tuskers, 3rd Match at Harare, ZIM T20, Mar 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Match, Harare, March 25, 2025, Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 Competition
What will be the toss result?
RHINO Win & Bat
TUSK Win & Bat
RHINO Win & Bowl
TUSK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Rhinos
W
L
L
L
W
Tuskers
L
L
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 09:28
Match details
|Harare Sports Club
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|25 March 2025 - day (20-over match)