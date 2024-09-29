What makes Australian players such winners? We asked their opponents

Out of the first 15 Women's World Cups across the ODI and T20I formats, Australia won nine. Then they lost the semi-final of the 2017 50-over World Cup, which stung them so much that they changed the look of their line-ups - pushing up Alyssa Healy to open the batting being one of those - in a bid to get back to the winningest of ways.

How do Australia manage to build a winning mindset? What does it entail? And how do their players prepare for matches or deal with pressure? We asked players from other countries to tell us what they had observed about their Australian counterparts while playing alongside them in T20 leagues across the world.

Is there an Australian player you love watching play or train?



Kate Cross (*with Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux in WPL; Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Phoebe Litchfield, Heather Graham in the Hundred): I think I think Phoebe Litchfield is probably one of the more fun players to watch at training. She often commentates on her batting, which can be hilarious at times, and she really puts a lot of time into her funky shots. So, it was interesting watching how she tries to develop and improve her game - even in the middle of competitions.

I love watching Georgia Wareham go about her business. She's a pretty quiet character off the field but she's outthinking a lot of people on it. Her skill level is ridiculously high too, so having her as a team-mate recently has been something I've really enjoyed.

Shreyanka Patil (with Perry, Wareham, Molineux in WPL): I enjoyed playing with I enjoyed playing with Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham as fellow spinners. Even during practice, they were coming and helping me out, and asking questions as well, so it was a two-way learning.

Laura Wolvaardt (with Gardner, Garth, Sutherland, Wareham, Litchfield, Mooney in WPL; Mooney, Garth, Wellington in the Hundred; McGrath, Wellington, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown in WBBL): Tahlia McGrath , obviously played a lot with her at [Adelaide] Strikers. I think she is a really good cricketer, good at everything - batting, bowling, fielding, captaincy. She is a really cool and humble person off the field as well.

Alice Capsey (with Lanning, Sutherland, Jess Jonassen in WPL; Lanning, Sutherland, Kim Garth in WBBL; Amanda-Jade Wellington in the Hundred): Growing up, I was more attracted to the Jos Buttlers, Jason Roys, Charlotte Edwards. I wasn't really Australian-driven, I didn't know many of the players that well. But now it has been great to share the dressing room with someone like Growing up, I was more attracted to the Jos Buttlers, Jason Roys, Charlotte Edwards. I wasn't really Australian-driven, I didn't know many of the players that well. But now it has been great to share the dressing room with someone like Meg Lanning . It is not just about their experiences but [observing] how they go about training, preparing for a game, what they look for, what kind of prep they do and just learning how they had done it themselves. I am never going to be same as a Lanning, but I can pick up on different things she does based on what works for me.

Shweta Sehrawat walks out to bat with Alyssa Healy for UP Warriorz: "My first experience playing alongside Healy and Tahlia [McGrath]... I had to adjust a bit mentally, because in my mind they were my opponents" • Deepak Malik/BCCI

How has your impression of them changed from that of an opponent to a team-mate?



Capsey: You see these players on TV and you play against them, but it is nice to understand them as a person as well and just build really good relationships and have a relaxed conversation. Every time I have been in the changing room with Meg, she has been very open, very welcome. She is one of the cricketers who just knows her game so well.

She's been a good sounding board for when I have been playing for Delhi Capitals and Melbourne Stars. People don't realise how valuable it is batting alongside her in the middle. At the end of the day, you can do all the training and have all the conversations off the pitch. But it is how they manage the in-game situations, which is one of the aspects that makes them so great. Meg's one of those - she manages her innings so well. She knows what's happening and is so in control. Being able to play alongside her is so amazing.

Shweta Sehrawat (with Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath in WPL): It was a bit different for me. I always imagined wanting to play for India against Australians as opponents. But my first experience itself was playing alongside It was a bit different for me. I always imagined wanting to play for India against Australians as opponents. But my first experience itself was playing alongside Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath in the first season of the WPL. I had to adjust a bit mentally, because in my mind they were my opponents. But there was no fear, and I lapped up the opportunity to learn from them. I gelled better in the second season, so much so that I am in regular touch with Tahlia and we went out for dinner when I toured Australia as part of the India A side last month.

Tanuja Kanwar (with Litchfield, Garth, Sutherland, Wareham, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner in WPL): I used to watch Australian players only on TV before the WPL. But when I met them, I realised they are very chill people. I used to feel, "Oh, how do I speak to them", but it was very easy when I met them and we became a team. I used to watch Australian players only on TV before the WPL. But when I met them, I realised they are very chill people. I used to feel, "Oh, how do I speak to them", but it was very easy when I met them and we became a team.

Cross: I think it was just nicer to have I think it was just nicer to have Ellyse as a team-mate for once and not worry about how to get her out! But the beauty of changing from rivals to team-mates is that it gives you an insight into how and why they have got to the very top of their game. Also, just getting to know someone on a personal level - it almost makes me look forward to the Ashes more, knowing you've got mates to go up against.

Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey at a Delhi Capitals event: Capsey says her understanding of the game has grown in the time she's spent with Lanning • Bhushan Koyande/Hindustan Times/Getty Images

How do they train and prepare for a game?



Wolvaardt: The level of training and preparation at Strikers is equal to an international set-up, whereas our domestic systems are very much behind. They have an analyst, physio, strength and conditioning coach, a manager, because they are just so far ahead development wise. They have 200-300 players at a professional level every single day whereas we maybe only have the national side that is at that level of training.

Cross: I didn't notice any differences, but it's their diligence that stands out the most. How well they train is admirable and is a huge indication of how consistent they are on the pitch because of how they train behind the scenes.

Capsey: Everyone does it differently; someone like Meg does it differently to someone like Nat [Sciver-Brunt], who does it differently to someone like Marizanne Kapp, who does it differently to me or anyone else. Everyone has different things that works for them. Meg's one of those people that's so consistent, she just churns runs for fun, and it's amazing to watch. You can also see the hard work that goes behind the scenes, how she goes about her net sessions and how specific she is. Then you get a pretty good understanding of the process that makes her successful.

That is important in cricket. You are always going to fail more than you succeed. As a batter, more often than not, you are going to get out for low scores. It is about understanding and creating a process that works for you and allows you the best chance to be successful. There are so many variables that if you have your process it makes it a little bit easier.

Kanwar: I am a bit superstitious; I don't do knocking just before toss, but I do bowl a bit to warm up. With Australian players, I have seen that they prepare fully. They do knocking, take a few catches and do fielding drills, too, just to be ready in the match.

Tanuja Kanwar: "I have noticed that the Australians do not get overly dejected [by defeat]. They are focused on what to do next and how to better the performances" • Prashant Bhoot/BCCI

How do they react under pressure?



Jemimah Rodrigues (with Lanning, Jonassen, Sutherland in WPL; Jonassen in WPCL; Sutherland in WBBL): Lanning is so calm and cool, even under pressure. I feel that is one of the biggest qualities a captain can have. Everyone's under pressure, but if you see your captain calm, it just helps calm the entire team. That is an amazing thing with Lanning. Lanning is so calm and cool, even under pressure. I feel that is one of the biggest qualities a captain can have. Everyone's under pressure, but if you see your captain calm, it just helps calm the entire team. That is an amazing thing with Lanning.

Wolvaardt: They are very good under pressure. Just as you think they are about to finally lose a game, they find a way to win. They can find a way to win from any position. That comes with time and being exposed to those scenarios. It is like a momentum type of thing - the more you win in those situations, the more you will be able to win. It's hard when you are in those situations and you lose (laughs)!

Cross: Like everyone, really. Ellyse is human and feels the pressure like all of us, but her experience is often what probably guides her in those high-pressure moments. Like everyone, she enjoyed the winning moments and reflected on the more negative ones.

Patil: In the WPL2-24 Eliminator, where we In the WPL2-24 Eliminator, where we played against Mumbai Indians , everyone thought RCB are going to lose [MI needed 20 off the last three overs]. Then Pez [Perry] comes running and we all get in a huddle. She is like: "Breathe, we can pull this off, we can do it." Smriti [Mandhana, RCB captain] was equally pumped. And then we won that match from nowhere. I loved how that vibe was created.

Deepti Sharma (with Healy, McGrath in WPL; Lanning in the Hundred): With the English and the Aussie players, they don't think too much, they just execute. What I've learnt from them [is that] they enjoy more. They don't think about the result. That's a good thing about them. They just keep it simple and enjoy with a smile on their faces. With the English and the Aussie players, they don't think too much, they just execute. What I've learnt from them [is that] they enjoy more. They don't think about the result. That's a good thing about them. They just keep it simple and enjoy with a smile on their faces.

Laura Wolvaardt (left) celebrates with Tahlia McGrath: "She captained us to two Big Bash titles in a row and every single time it seems nothing can faze her on the field. That's something I would like to have in my captaincy as well" • Sarah Reed/Getty Images

How do they tackle defeat?



Wolvaardt: Whether we won or lost, they still went about their business the same way - did their sessions, trained hard, so it wasn't any different.

Capsey: Losing in the [WPL] final two years in a row was hard. We felt we had a good year [in 2024] and that's why we were disappointed, and we saw how Meg was. She is so successful that she hasn't experienced losing those kinds of finals so often. That is a good indication of how much she cares about the team and how much she wants to win and how driven she is. It also shows how much she puts in mentally and physically into leading the team from the front.

Those are the characteristics that make the player she is - she always strives to be better, to impact a game in any way she can and do the best for the team. Those characteristics rub off on you and make you go wow! This is one of the reasons why she's so successful and works so hard for these moments, that when it comes off it is nice to see that side where you can see how human she is and how much she wants to win for us.

Kanwar: We [Giants] have lost games, but I have noticed that they [the Australians] do not get overly dejected. They are focused on what to do next and how to better the performances. There is a positive mindset of going in with a winning attitude the next time.

Sehrawat: They are always calm, whether they lose or win. They limit cricket to the ground - they analyse and play and that's done - and separate their normal lives. I like that balance they maintain.

Kate Cross bowls to Perry in the 2023 Ashes Test: "Getting to know someone on a personal level - it almost makes me look forward to the Ashes more, knowing you've got mates to go up against" • Paul Kane/ECB/Getty Images

A trait from any Australian player that has stood out for you?



Wolvaardt: Maybe just how cool and calm Tahlia McGrath seems under pressure. She's captained us to two Big Bash titles in a row and every single time it seems nothing can faze her on the field. That's something I would like to have in my captaincy as well - just be really calm under pressure or at least make it seem that way (laughs).

Rodrigues: I think the one thing I will really take from Lanning is that she just knows what she's doing. That's what helps her be calm even under pressure.

Cross: Nothing massively stood out that I wasn't expecting, but Pez would be in the nets all the time. I'm now really not surprised she has that massive hotspot in the middle of her bat. She uses it that often!

Sehrawat: I hadn't really looked at Tahlia from that perspective, but come to think of it, I can recall one thing from during the A series. I was standing at slip, and against a left-arm spinner, she hit a lovely inside-out lofted shot that beat long-off. I then remembered her playing that shot on a few occasions before as well, so I now want to steal that shot and play it as adeptly as her.

Capsey: Playing with Meg, I have learnt to manage my innings a lot better. The little bits and pieces that I have taken from her have been about my mindset and how I go about reading a game. She's one of the most successful captains in world cricket - just how she reads the game, she's good at speaking. She'll tell you why she's done certain things. She just doesn't do it and you notice it, but she speaks to you and helps you understand why she's done it. So, mindset and my understanding of the game and reading the game, I think, has a lot to do with playing and being in an environment with her. How to be ruthless once you are on top, I think she is good at that - sensing moments and pouncing at that.

With inputs from Daya Sagar and Valkerie Baynes