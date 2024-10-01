FAQs: The first ever women's T20 World Cup at a neutral venue

Who's playing, which are the biggest games to watch out for, and can anybody challenge Australia? Here's a ready reckoner for the Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

Another Women's T20 World Cup this soon? Didn't we have one last year?

Covid's knock-on effects forced the tournament in South Africa to be held a year later than originally planned. And so the smallish gap between both editions.

Right. But this is in the UAE - wasn't Bangladesh supposed to host this?

The tournament has had to find a new home at short notice. It was originally slated to be held in Bangladesh, but anti-government protests leading to hundreds of deaths in July-August forced several countries, including Australia, England and India, to issue advisories against travelling to the country. This meant the ICC had to look for a Plan B, eventually deciding to host the tournament in the United Arab Emirates

Isn't it going to be scorching hot in the UAE?

It will be, but it's not unusual for cricket to be played there at this time of the year; October is officially the start of the cooler months in the country, though day-time temperatures are still in the mid-30s on average. The men's T20 Asia Cup in 2022 was held here in August-September. The men's T20 World Cup in 2021 was held in October-November.

Teams will be tested, as there are seven double-header days scheduled during the group stage of this World Cup, with games to be played at 2pm and 6pm. You can check out the full schedule here

Why was UAE chosen despite the testing weather?

In a way, the UAE emerged as the best option because India rejected ICC's offer to host, citing their hosting of next year's 50-over women's World Cup. Sri Lanka wasn't a viable option due to the monsoons. Zimbabwe stepped in with a late offer to host, but the ICC dialled the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), who will work closely with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The games will be played across two venues: Dubai and Sharjah.

Don't the hosts play? So will we see UAE at the World Cup?

No, they will not gain automatic qualification here, since Bangladesh qualified as hosts long before the tournament was moved. Six other teams - Australia, South Africa, India, England, West Indies and New Zealand - made it on the basis of finishing in the top six at the T20 World Cup in South Africa last year. Pakistan were the next-best team from the ICC T20I women's rankings, while Scotland and Sri Lanka made it through the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers, where they pipped Thailand and UAE - their closest competition - to take the final two spots.

Right. So that's how many teams participating?

Ten - same as in 2023. The only change is Scotland will replace Ireland, whom they pipped at the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers earlier this year. This will be Scotland's maiden appearance at a women's global event.

What is the format?

Teams are divided into two groups of five and will play the others in their group in a round-robin format, with the top two from each group qualifying for the semi-finals. India have a pre-decided semi-final venue (Dubai, on October 17), should they qualify. The second semi-final is slated for October 18 in Sharjah. The final will be played on October 20 in Dubai. All the knockout games have a reserve day.

Give me a few interesting facts about this World Cup.

This will be the first women's T20 WC at a neutral venue.

Dubai hasn't hosted any of these ten teams in a women's T20I previously.

An Indian team - men or women - will be playing in Sharjah for the first time in nearly 25 years.

This will be the first women's global tournament since ICC announced equal prize money for both men's and women's tournaments. The winners will receive USD 2.34 million, an increase of 134% over what Australia were awarded for winning in 2023.

Let's talk teams now. Can anyone challenge Australia?

Yes. But whether they can put it past them under pressure is the bigger question. India have shown they can dominate them - like their Test win in Mumbai or a nine-wicket hammering in the first of three T20Is this January. They've been working extensively with a sports psychologist as part of their tournament preparation, to help them get over the mental barrier.

England are coming off a strong summer, having completely outclassed New Zealand and Pakistan. But they were given a reality check last year by Sri Lanka, easily among the most improved sides, who beat England for the first time in a T20I series . Sri Lanka also put one past India to clinch their maiden women's Asia Cup title in July. So the field is narrowing, even though it does appear Australia are still clearly a cut above.

What are some of the games I simply must not miss?

If you watched the women's Asia Cup, you'd know why Pakistan vs Sri Lanka is a big rivalry. That game will be played at 6pm (local time) on the opening day (October 3). On a slow pitch in Sharjah, don't miss Sri Lanka taking on Australia on October 5 - who knows, there could be an upset loading...