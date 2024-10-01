FAQs: The first ever women's T20 World Cup at a neutral venue
Why is the tournament being staged in the UAE amid the October heat, you ask? Read on to have this and other questions you might have answered
Covid's knock-on effects forced the tournament in South Africa to be held a year later than originally planned. And so the smallish gap between both editions.
The tournament has had to find a new home at short notice. It was originally slated to be held in Bangladesh, but anti-government protests leading to hundreds of deaths in July-August forced several countries, including Australia, England and India, to issue advisories against travelling to the country. This meant the ICC had to look for a Plan B, eventually deciding to host the tournament in the United Arab Emirates.
It will be, but it's not unusual for cricket to be played there at this time of the year; October is officially the start of the cooler months in the country, though day-time temperatures are still in the mid-30s on average. The men's T20 Asia Cup in 2022 was held here in August-September. The men's T20 World Cup in 2021 was held in October-November.
In a way, the UAE emerged as the best option because India rejected ICC's offer to host, citing their hosting of next year's 50-over women's World Cup. Sri Lanka wasn't a viable option due to the monsoons. Zimbabwe stepped in with a late offer to host, but the ICC dialled the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), who will work closely with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The games will be played across two venues: Dubai and Sharjah.
No, they will not gain automatic qualification here, since Bangladesh qualified as hosts long before the tournament was moved. Six other teams - Australia, South Africa, India, England, West Indies and New Zealand - made it on the basis of finishing in the top six at the T20 World Cup in South Africa last year. Pakistan were the next-best team from the ICC T20I women's rankings, while Scotland and Sri Lanka made it through the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers, where they pipped Thailand and UAE - their closest competition - to take the final two spots.
Ten - same as in 2023. The only change is Scotland will replace Ireland, whom they pipped at the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers earlier this year. This will be Scotland's maiden appearance at a women's global event.
Teams are divided into two groups of five and will play the others in their group in a round-robin format, with the top two from each group qualifying for the semi-finals. India have a pre-decided semi-final venue (Dubai, on October 17), should they qualify. The second semi-final is slated for October 18 in Sharjah. The final will be played on October 20 in Dubai. All the knockout games have a reserve day.
- This will be the first women's T20 WC at a neutral venue.
- Dubai hasn't hosted any of these ten teams in a women's T20I previously.
- An Indian team - men or women - will be playing in Sharjah for the first time in nearly 25 years.
- This will be the first women's global tournament since ICC announced equal prize money for both men's and women's tournaments. The winners will receive USD 2.34 million, an increase of 134% over what Australia were awarded for winning in 2023.
Yes. But whether they can put it past them under pressure is the bigger question. India have shown they can dominate them - like their Test win in Mumbai or a nine-wicket hammering in the first of three T20Is this January. They've been working extensively with a sports psychologist as part of their tournament preparation, to help them get over the mental barrier.
If you watched the women's Asia Cup, you'd know why Pakistan vs Sri Lanka is a big rivalry. That game will be played at 6pm (local time) on the opening day (October 3). On a slow pitch in Sharjah, don't miss Sri Lanka taking on Australia on October 5 - who knows, there could be an upset loading...
Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo