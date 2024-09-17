Women's T20 World Cup winners to get big increase in prize money

The winners of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup that begins on October 3 in the UAE will receive USD 2.34 million in prize money, an increase of 134% over the USD 1 million Australia were awarded for winning the tournament in 2023.

The overall prize pot of USD 7.95 million is also 225% more than the USD 2.45 million on offer in 2023, the ICC announced on Tuesday. The upcoming event is the first in which the ICC will award women equal prize money as men for their respective events, a decision that was taken in June 2023.

The winners of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup - India - were awarded USD 2.45 million earlier this year. The difference between that amount and what the women champions will take home - USD 2.34 million - is down to the difference in the number of matches played by teams during the two events, with the men's T20 World Cup having 20 participating sides compared to 10 in the women's event.

The runners-up in the 2024 Women's World Cup will take home USD 1.17 million in comparison to the USD 500,000 awarded to the losing finalists - South Africa - last year. The two losing semi-finalists in 2024 will earn USD 675,000, an increase from USD 210,000 in 2023. And all ten participating teams in 2024 are assured of earning USD 112,500.

October 5 fixtures swapped

The ICC announced a change in the schedule of games in Sharjah on October 5. Previously, Bangladesh and England were playing the afternoon game scheduled to start at 1400 local time, while Australia and Sri Lanka playing each other from 1800 local time. In the revised schedule, Australia and Sri Lanka will play in the afternoon, and England will take on Bangladesh in the evening.