Scotland opt to field against West Indies

Toss Scotland chose to bowl vs West Indies

Richie Berrington, the Scotland captain, called correctly as they elected to bowl against West Indies in a Group C fixture at Eden Gardens.

As part of their winter training, Scotland were scheduled to have a fitness test for all their players in Edinburgh on Saturday. Instead, here they are in Kolkata, having received an invitation less than two weeks earlier to participate in the T20 World Cup in place of Bangladesh.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for us, it's been a quick turnaround but everyone'e excited to be here," Berrington said. "A lot of hard work has gone behind the scenes to get here. Since coming, we've had fantastic preparation in Bengaluru."

Scotland have some wonderful memories of playing West Indies at the T20 World Cup - famously beating them by 42 runs in Hobart during the 2022 edition.

Talking of memories, it can't get bigger than winning the T20 World Cup, which the West Indies did at this storied venue ten years ago when Carlos Brathwaite made everyone remember his name.

Their captain Shai Hope believes there's a part of them that has confidence that they can start their campaign well. Johnson Charles is the only member from that April day to be a part of the current West Indies squad in a playing capacity; Darren Sammy, their captain then, is head coach.

Scotland: George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Brandon McMullen, Michael Jones, Tom Bruce, Richie Berrington (capt), Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson, Mark Watt, Brad Currie, Safyaan Sharif