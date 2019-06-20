Toronto Nationals sign up Yuvraj Singh for Global T20 Canada

Yuvraj Singh, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket and the IPL, has been signed up by the Toronto Nationals for the 2019 season of Global T20 Canada.

During his retirement announcement, Yuvraj had indicated his desire to play in overseas T20 leagues, and said that he would seek the BCCI's permission in order to do so.

ESPNcricinfo understands Yuvraj has written to the BCCI asking for permission. The board is yet to respond, but since Yuvraj has retired, he is not bound in any way by the BCCI.

The 2019 season, the tournament's second edition, will be played in Brampton from July 26 to August 11. Five franchise teams - Vancouver Knights, Winnipeg Hawks, Edmonton Royals, Montreal Tigers and Toronto Nationals - took part in the 2018 season alongside a West Indies B team. This time, a sixth franchise team, Brampton Wolves, has replaced West Indies B.

Other new big-name signings for the 2019 season include Kane Williamson (Edmonton), Brendon McCullum (Toronto), Chris Lynn (Winnipeg), Shoaib Malik (Vancouver), Faf du Plessis (Edmonton), Shakib Al Hasan (Brampton) and Colin Munro (Brampton).

Players retained from last season include Chris Gayle (Vancouver), Dwayne Bravo (Winnipeg), Andre Russell (Vancouver), Kieron Pollard (Toronto), Thisara Perera (Montreal) and Sunil Narine (Montreal).

There are a few high-profile names among the six coaches too: Stephen Fleming (Edmonton), Tom Moody (Montreal), Phil Simmons (Brampton), Geoff Lawson (Toronto), Lalchand Rajput (Winnipeg), and Donovan Miller (Vancouver).