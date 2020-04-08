The greatest T20 player: Kohli or Shakib? Pollard or Finch?

Here's the next set of match-ups to determine the greatest T20 cricketer. The player with more votes progresses to the round of 16.

Virat Kohli v Shakib Al Hasan

Virat Kohli

Runs 8900 Ave 41.92 SR 134.56

The only player to average over 40 among those with 5000-plus T20 runs, Virat Kohli's success is down to a solid technique combined with a batting philosophy that minimises the risk factor. That averages move to over 50 in T20Is, a format where he's the top run-scorer. He's also the most prolific run-scorer in the IPL, and starred in the Royal Challengers Bangalore's 2011 and 2016 campaigns, where they reached the final. The 2016 season saw the RCB captain - a role he took over before the 2013 season - amass a record 973 runs at an average of 81.08 and a strike rate of 152.03, in which he also scored four of his five T20 hundreds. He was also the Player of the Tournament in both the 2014 and 2016 T20 World Cups, but his personal bests in those tournaments (77 in the 2014 final against Sri Lanka, and 89* in the 2016 semi-final against West Indies) came in knockout losses.

Shakib Al Hasan

Runs 4970 Ave 21.05 SR 122.11

Wickets 354 Ave 21.07 ER 6.89

Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh's ace allrounder, is a popular name in the global T20 circuit, having played for teams in the top leagues across the world. Shakib's bowling has been his stronger suit in the format, with an impressive career economy rate of 6.89. He's the leading wicket-taker in the BPL, and his 6 for 6 is the best bowling figures in the CPL, and the third-best in all T20s. His all-round performances have won him the Player-of-the-Tournament award in three out of the six BPL editions he's featured in, with two titles in four finals. He was also part of Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL successes in 2012 and 2014. Plus, he's won two CPL titles. Shakib is Bangladesh's second-highest run-scorer in T20Is, and their top wicket-taker. Only Lasith Malinga and Shahid Afridi have more wickets than him in T20Is.

Kieron Pollard v Aaron Finch

Kieron Pollard

Runs 10,000 Ave 30.86 SR 150.57 Wickets 279 Ave 24.36 ER 8.20

A pioneer and a legend, Pollard became the first man to play 500 T20s and the second to reach the landmark of 10,000 runs in the format in March this year. He leapt into the limelight with this performance, and has gone on to establish himself as a T20 superstar. Pollard has had a glittering career which has seen him win a T20 World Cup, four IPLs, two Champions League T20s, a CPL and a BPL. A trailblazer in his decision to turn down a West Indies central contract to further his freelance career, Pollard has paved the way for cricketers to succeed both in sporting and financial terms regardless of their birthplace. He is a merciless six-hitter, with more sixes than fours across his career, and opposition teams know that a game is never won if he is yet to bat. Throw in his useful medium pace, remarkable boundary-line fielding and calm captaincy, and Pollard is a true short-form legend.

Aaron Finch

Runs 8914 Ave 36.08 SR 143.75

Aaron Finch announced himself as a top T20 batsman with a magnificent 156 against England in 2013, smashing 14 sixes and taking the record for the highest score in T20Is: that innings held top spot for almost five years until Finch himself surpassed it with 172 in 2018. He's close to 2000 runs in T20Is, and no one above him has a strike rate higher than his 155.87. He's the second-highest run-scorer in the BBL, and led Melbourne Renegades to their maiden title in 2018-19. He has a phenomenal record for Surrey, but has had a far lesser impact in the IPL, having featured for seven teams in ten editions.

