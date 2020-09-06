With the IPL schedule now made public, each team now has a clear idea of when, where and whom they play. There are ten day games, which begin at 2pm local time instead of the 6pm start for most matches. The Kolkata Knight Riders, the Rajasthan Royals, the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad will play three day games each, while the Chennai Super Kings, the Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab and the Mumbai Indians will play two each.

Here's a look at how each franchise's schedule stacks up.

Chennai Super Kings

Their first match is the IPL opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 19. They play seven matches in Dubai, four in Abu Dhabi and three in Sharjah. There are three blocks in which they play two matches within three days: against the Sunrisers and Kings XI (October 2 and 4), against the Capitals and the Royals (October 17 and 19), and against Mumbai and RCB (October 23 and 25).

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Delhi Capitals

Their first match is against Kings XI on September 20. They play seven matches in Dubai, four in Abu Dhabi and three in Sharjah. There are three blocks in which they play two matches within three days: against KKR and RCB (October 3 and 5), against the Royals and Mumbai (October 9 and 11), and against Mumbai and RCB (October 31 and November 2).

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Kings XI Punjab

Their first match is against the Capitals on September 20. They play seven matches in Dubai, four in Abu Dhabi and three in Sharjah. There are four blocks in which they play two matches within three days: against the Sunrisers and KKR (October 8 and 10), against Mumbai and the Capitals (October 18 and 20), against the Sunrisers and KKR (October 24 and 26), and against the Royals and CSK (October 30 and November 1).

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Kolkata Knight Riders

Their first match is against Mumbai on September 23. They play three matches in Dubai, eight in Abu Dhabi and three in Sharjah. There are three blocks in which they play two matches within three days: against Kings XI and RCB (October 10 and 12), against Mumbai and the Sunrisers (October 16 and 18), and against the Capitals and Kings XI (October 24 and 26).

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Mumbai Indians

Their first match is against CSK, in the IPL opener on September 19. They play three matches in Dubai, eight in Abu Dhabi and three in Sharjah. There are three blocks in which they play two matches within three days: against the Sunrisers and the Royals (October 4 and 6), against KKR and Kings XI (October 16 and 18), and against CSK and the Royals (October 23 and 25).

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Rajasthan Royals

Their first match is against CSK on September 22. They play six matches in Dubai, five in Abu Dhabi and three in Sharjah. There are three blocks in which they play two matches within three days: against the Capitals and the Sunrisers (October 9 and 11), against RCB and CSK (October 17 and 19), and against Kings XI and KKR (October 30 and November 1).

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Their first match is against the Sunrisers on September 21. They play seven matches in Dubai, four in Abu Dhabi and three in Sharjah. There are three blocks in which they play two matches within three days: against the Royals and the Capitals (October 3 and 5), against CSK and KKR (October 10 and 12), against Kings XI and the Royals (October 15 and 17), and against the Sunrisers and the Capitals (October 31 and November 2).

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Their first match is against RCB on September 21. They play eight matches in Dubai, three in Abu Dhabi and three in Sharjah. There are three blocks in which they play two matches within three days: against CSK and Mumbai (October 2 and 4), against the Royals and CSK (October 11 and 13), and against the Royals and Kings XI (October 22 and 24).