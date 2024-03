Rashid Khan set for comeback after back surgery

Rashid had missed stints at the Big Bash League, the SA20, and Afghanistan's assignments against UAE, India, Sri Lanka and now the Test and ODIs against Ireland due to the injury. He had travelled with the squad to India in January, but at that point was not yet good to go. His team-mate Ibrahim Zadran had said then: "He is not totally fit, but is travelling with the team. We hope that he gets fit as soon as we expect him to. He's doing his rehab with the doctor, and we will miss him in the series."