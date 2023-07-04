Ajit Agarkar named India men's chairman of selectors

Ajit Agarkar , the former India fast bowler, has been named chairman of selectors for the Indian men's team. Agarkar, 45, filled the position which had been vacant since February after Chetan Sharma stepped down in the wake up of a sting operation conducted on him by an Indian television network.

Agarkar, it is understood, was the unanimous choice of the three-person Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Ashok Malhotra, Sulakshana Naik and Jatin Paranjape, which conducted the interviews on Monday. It could not be confirmed whether Agarkar was the solitary applicant for the position for which the BCCI had advertised, with June 30 as the deadline.

This will be the second time Agarkar, who has also played four T20Is for India, will play the role of chairman of selectors, having performed the job at a smaller level for Mumbai between 2017-19. Agarkar was part of the coaching staff at Delhi Capitals for the last two years but they have since parted ways.

India are a team in transition, and the uncertainty around their selection panel has only added to that feeling. It all began last year when the BCCI moved away from the convention of giving a chairman two terms and asked for new applications for Chetan's role following the semi-final loss in the T20 World Cup. But, the board failed to attract a better option, and re-elected Chetan the chairman of selectors only for the sting operation leading to his resignation, which has never been acknowledged by the BCCI.