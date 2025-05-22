All Australian state squads for the 2025-26 season

State squads for next season have started to be confirmed over the last few weeks with all the men's lists now locked in. The remaining women's squads are due to be announced by the end of the month. This page will keep you up to date with all the details

* CA = Cricket Australia contract | R = Rookie contract

New South Wales

Men

Daniel Hughes has lost his contract after an injury-hit season while Moises Henriques, who retired from first-class cricket, also drops off although both could still feature in one-day cricket for NSW and Hughes could push for a red-ball recall through grade cricket. It's understood that Sean Abbott dropping off the central contracts list put some budget pressure on NSW for next season. Seamer Charlie Stobo has joined from Western Australia, which provides pace-bowling reinforcement after Jackson Bird left for Tasmania, while Joel Davies, Lachlan Shaw and Will Salzmann have been promoted from the rookie list. Allrounders Chris Green and Hayden Kerr lose their contracts.

Sean Abbott, Charlie Anderson (R), Pat Cummins (CA), Joel Davies, Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matt Gilkes, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Josh Hazlewood (CA), Ryan Hicks (R), Riley Kingsell (R), Sam Konstas (CA), Nathan Lyon (CA), Nic Maddinson, Blake Nikitaras, Jack Nisbet, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, William Salzmann, Tanveer Sangha, Jake Scott (R), Lachlan Shaw, Steven Smith (CA), Mitchell Starc (CA), Charlie Stobo, Chris Tremain, Adam Zampa (CA)

In: Charlie Stobo (WA), Riley Kingsell, Jake Scott

Out: Jackson Bird (Tasmania), Chris Green, Ryan Hackney, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr.

Queensland

Men

There have been minimal changes for Queensland, although significantly Usman Khawaja will remain with the state despite his public spat with head of elite cricket Joe Dawes over his Sheffield Shield availability. There is a chance 2025-26 is Khawaja's final season of first-class cricket and he's only expected to play a handful of Shield matches ahead of the Ashes. Elsewhere, young quicks Tom Whitney and Tom Straker have been upgraded to full deals. Opener Bryce Street has lost his spot.

Lachy Aitken (R), Tom Balkin (R), Xavier Bartlett (CA), Max Bryant, Hugo Burdon, Jack Clayton, Lachlan Hearne, Usman Khawaja (CA), Marnu Labuschagne (CA), Angus Lovell, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Jem Ryan (R), Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Jack Sinfield, Mark Steketee, Tom Straker, Mitch Swepson, Callum Vidler, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Whitney, Jack Wildermuth

In: Tom Balkin

Out: Liam Guthrie, Bryce Street, Connor Sully

South Australia

Men

It is a very stable group for the Sheffield Shield champions who have made just two additions. Allrounder Hanno Jacobs , who represented SA at Under-19 level, has joined from NSW while opener Douwtjie Hoogenboezem comes from WA as a rookie where he impressed in the Second XI. Harry Conway has lost his contract along with Kyle Brazell who may be in the frame for a return to Australian Rules Football.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hanno back to South Australia," head coach Ryan Harris said. "He has proven his potential in first-class cricket for NSW and showcased his all-round capabilities at this level. His recently acquired experience will be a valuable asset, and we are eager to see how he will contribute to the squad.

"We are fortunate to have a strong group of rookies, including the new addition of Dokey [Douwtjie Hoogenboezem]. His impressive performances in the Second XI for Western Australia have us excited to see his development in our rookie program."

Wes Agar, Jordan Buckingham, Aidan Cahill (R), Alex Carey (CA), Brendan Doggett, Daniel Drew, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Travis Head (CA), Douwtjie Hoogenboezem (R), Henry Hunt, Hanno Jacobs, Spencer Johnson, Thomas Kelly, Jake Lehmann, Ben Manenti, Harry Matthias (R), Nathan McAndrew, Conor McInerney, Nathan McSweeney, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Campbell Thompson (R), Henry Thornton.

In: Hanno Jacobs (NSW), Douwtjie Hoogenboezem

Out: Harry Conway, Kyle Brazell

Tasmania

Men

Jackson Bird's return has bolstered Tasmania's pace options although the 38-year-old's playing schedule will likely be managed. At the other end of the experience scale, tall quick Marcus Bean has earned his first contract. Elsewhere it's a very stable list which now has three players on Australia deals with Matt Kuhnemann and Beau Webster being included. Offspinner Jarrod Freeman, who took an indefinite mental health break from the game last year, has dropped off the list.

"Continuity is a key factor in any successful domestic squad, and we have several players in our team, who are ready to take the next step when called upon, along with plenty of experience from individuals who have represented Tasmania over previous seasons," head coach Jeff Vaughan said.

Marcus Bean, Gabe Bell, Jackson Bird, Iain Carlisle, Nick Davis (R), Jake Doran, Kieran Elliott, Nathan Ellis (CA), Bradley Hope, Matt Kuhnemann (CA), Caleb Jewell, Raf MacMillan (R), Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Aidan O'Connor (R), Mitch Owen, Will Prestwidge, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster (CA), Mac Wright

In: Marcus Bean, Jackson Bird (NSW)

Out: Jarrod Freeman

Victoria

Men

The next generation of Victoria (and potentially Australia) batting was at the forefront of Victoria's list with Harry Dixon earning his first full contract and Oliver Peake , who toured Sri Lanka with the Test side as a development player, being handed a rookie deal. Meanwhile, former NSW batter Blake Macdonald has been handed the opportunity to revive his career after promising returns at the end of last season as has David Moody, the former WA quick, who also forced himself into the first XI late in the summer.

"Players like Campbell Kellaway, Harry Dixon and Oliver Peake represent the future of our program - they've come through our pathways, earned their opportunities, and we're excited to see them continue developing in a senior environment," David Hussey, the head of male cricket, said. "It's also pleasing to see the likes of David Moody, Blake Macdonald and Jai Lemire be rewarded for their outstanding performances in Premier Cricket. It's a group with the right mix of experience, hunger and depth to compete strongly across both formats and we can't wait to get the work started."

Austin Anlezark (R), Liam Blackford, Scott Boland (CA), Dylan Brasher, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Xavier Crone, Harry Dixon, Sam Elliott, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Jai Lemire, Blake Macdonald, Glenn Maxwell (CA), Cam McClure, David Moody, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Oliver Peake (R), Tyler Pearson (R), Mitch Perry, Tom Rogers, Matt Short (CA), Callum Stow (R), Will Sutherland, Doug Warren.

In: Blake Macdonald, David Moody, Oliver Peake, Callum Stow

Out: Peter Siddle (retired), Will Pucovski, Jon Merlo, Josh Brown, Reiley Mark

Women

Molly Strano 's return from Tasmania after four seasons bolsters the bowling attack. Ellyse Perry's switch back to NSW had been previously announced. "Molly bleeds navy blue and to see talents like Samara [Dulvin] and Indigo [Noble] stepping up and earning full state contracts is an endorsement of what we're doing," Graham Manou, the general manager of cricket performance, said.

Sophie Day, Samara Dulvin, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff (CA), Kim Garth (CA), Hasrat Gill, Ella Hayward, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Molineux (CA), Sasha Moloney, Indigo Noble, Mia Perrin (R), Georgia Prestwidge, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland (CA), Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck (CA), Georgia Wareham (CA)

In: Mia Perrin, Molly Strano (Tasmania)

Out: Poddy Gardner, Sara Kennedy (Tasmania), Jas Nevins, Ellyse Perry (NSW)

Western Australia

Men

There hasn't been a huge amount of change for WA despite finishing bottom in both the Shield and One-Day Cup. Exciting young quick Mahli Beardman , who has already featured in Australia squads, has been upgraded to his first full contract. Wicketkeeper Joel Curtis has also earned a contract after cementing his spot as Josh Inglis' understudy and the move puts pressure on Baxter Holt who has one year left on his deal. D'Arcy Short , who has represented Australia in white-ball cricket, has lost his contract and there is a chance he becomes a T20 freelancer while pace bowler Charlie Stobo has moved to NSW.

"D'Arcy leaves his legacy as a Sheffield Shield champion and four-time One-Day Cup champion, as well as a wonderful advocate for our Aboriginal programs," Kade Harvey, WA's head of high performance, said.

Head coach Adam Voges added: "We have a lot of faith in this group of players. Clearly, last season did not pan out the way we wanted, but we're confident we have the experience, talent and drive to bounce back quickly."

Cameron Bancroft, Mahli Beardman, Simon Budge (R), Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Brody Couch, Keaton Critchell, Joel Curtis, Albert Esterhuysen (R), Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green (CA), Jayden Goodwin, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Baxter Holt, Josh Inglis (CA), Bryce Jackson, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh (CA), Lance Morris (CA), Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson (CA), Jordan Quiggin (R), Corey Rocchiccioli, Ashton Turner, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie.

In: Joel Curtis, Simon Budge, Albert Esterhuysen, Jordan Quiggin

Out: Hamish McKenzie, D'Arcy Short, Charlie Stobo (NSW), Sam Greer, Josh Vernon

Women

There has been some notable movement in the women's squad with Heather Graham returning home after four seasons in Tasmania and 18-year-old opener Ines McKeon securing a contract. Seam bowler Ebony Hoskin also joins the state programme from NSW having impressed for Perth Scorchers in the WBBL last season. Maddie White, a 21-year-old seamer, becomes the state's first rookie player.

"Heather is clearly a quality player, but we believe the experience and competitiveness she brings will help the group just as much," head coach Becky Grundy said. "Seeing players like Ines, Rebecca [McGrath] and Maddie earn their opportunity is testament to their hard work, as well as our female pathways program."

Chloe Ainsworth, Charis Bekker, Zoe Britcliffe, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary , Maddy Darke, Amy Edgar, Heather Graham (CA), Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Alana King (CA), Shay Manolini, Rebecca McGrath, Ines McKeon, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney (CA), Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Maddie White (R)