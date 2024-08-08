Anamul recalls 'sleepless nights' after losing close friend in student protests

Anamul, who will lead Bangladesh A in two four-day games against Pakistan A in Islamabad, spoke to reporters at the Shere Bangla National Stadium ahead of the team's departure on Friday. He explained how traumatising it was to lose contact with his family during the protests, particularly after his friend died.

"I think you have heard that a friend, who was like a brother to me, died in the protests," Anamul said. "We were very close. I get emotional when I think about him. I wish this tragedy and trauma doesn't happen to anyone. I was in Chattogram, so I couldn't reach my family in Dhaka. Everyone was touched by this tragedy in some capacity."

Like most others in Dhaka, Anamul also spent sleepless nights after the fall of the Awami League government, as uncertainty and disorder gripped the capital. "I was up from 2am to 5am. I was taking care of my child," he said. "I went down to see what was going on. I saw many people in the streets, guarding their property. I don't know what these people want. We don't want to live like this. We want to live in peace. Everyone deserves their fundamental rights. I think we all work honestly."

He also praised the students for handling Dhaka's traffic in the absence of the police force, which has gone missing for at least three days. "The students are doing extraordinary work in trying to control the traffic. They are maintaining discipline. This is the country that we have always wanted," he said.

Anti-government protestors display Bangladesh's national flag after storming prime minister Sheikh Hasina's residence • AFP/Getty Images

Anamul was diplomatic when asked about the silence from Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Mortaza, two of Bangladesh's biggest icons and Awami League MPs, regarding the protests. One could sense his unease in talking about such a sensitive topic.

"I think it is up to the individual, whether they want to talk about it or give a Facebook status. I had a traumatic time. I was concerned about my family, and the family of my friend who died. I spent my time thinking about him," Anamul said. "I couldn't meet my family, I couldn't visit his family. I wrote about him on social media. Someone else probably thought differently. I think they can tell you better. They did what was best for them."

Anamul hopes Bangladesh A's tour of Pakistan gives the players good preparation ahead of the senior team's Test series, which gets underway later in the month. He also hopes the cricketers can bring positive news to Bangladesh's fans in a trying time for many of them.

"Cricket is a place of emotion. It unites us," he said. "This tour will really help us, especially the Test tour that follows in Pakistan. There will be batting-friendly conditions there generally. It gives chance to both sides. We are playing Tests after a long time too. I think we could give everyone something to cheer about."