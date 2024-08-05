Bangladesh turmoil: ICC mulls back-up options to host women's T20 World Cup

The Bangladesh A team's departure for Pakistan has been postponed by 48 hours because of the situation in Bangladesh

The UAE, India and Sri Lanka are in the shortlist to be back-up venues in case the ICC is forced to shift the women's T20 World Cup later this year out of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has been rocked by anti-government agitations over the last few weeks, leading to several deaths. On Monday, prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and flew to India, with army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman assuming charge with a view to establishing an interim government. Among properties belonging to members of Hasina's Awami League party that were destroyed by the protestors was former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza 's residence in Narail, roughly 150 kilometres from Dhaka.

As it stands, the ten-team women's tournament is scheduled to be held from October 3-20 but the ICC has informally jotted down alternative venues.

An ICC official said on Monday that the situation in Bangladesh was being monitored and all options had been kept open. "The ICC is closely monitoring developments in co-ordination with the Bangladesh Cricket Board [BCB], their security agencies and our own independent security consultants," an ICC statement said. "Our priority is the safety and well-being of all participants."

Following Monday's developments, the governments of at least three countries that will be part of the event - Australia, England and India - have issued travel advisories to their citizens against visiting Bangladesh.

ESPNcricinfo has learned that the ICC has started working on options for the back-up venue. While India and Sri Lanka are well equipped to host a multi-nation tournament on short notice, some questions remain. With Sri Lanka, there is a threat of rain in October, while with India, the issue of visas for the Pakistan team could be a hurdle.

The BCB, meanwhile, has postponed the Bangladesh A team's departure for Pakistan for a series with the Shaheens "by 48 hours". The Dhaka airport was closed on Monday from 6pm to midnight, and it's not certain if the scheduled flight will take off on Tuesday.

"The BCB has confirmed to the PCB their men's 'A' cricket team's departure for Islamabad has been delayed by 48 hours due to unforeseen circumstances," the PCB said in a statement on Monday. "The BCB and PCB have been in regular contact for the past two days and will continue to work together on the revised tour itinerary with further details to follow in due course. The Bangladesh 'A' cricket team was due to arrive in Islamabad in the wee hours of Wednesday for two four-day and three 50-over matches from 10-27 August."

The Bangladesh senior team's departure for Pakistan is slotted for August 17 and, as things stand, there is no change in that. ESPNcricinfo has learned that the PCB has suggested to the BCB that the Bangladesh Test team be sent to Pakistan in advance so that they can train and practice in Rawalpindi before the Test series, which starts on August 21. The BCB has not responded to the PCB yet.

The last instance of a government abdicating or falling, in January 2007, led to the National Sports Council dissolving the BCB's board of directors, and appointing an interim body.