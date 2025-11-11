'Venky is here to make a difference' - Kumble backs Prasad for KSCA post

Both Prasad and Somasunder were earlier part of the KSCA administration when Kumble and Srinath had served as president and secretary. Prasad served as vice-president while Somasunder, who is currently head of education at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE), was part of the managing committee.

Two other women cricketers are part of Prasad's camp - former India Women captain Shantha Rangaswamy and V Kalpana . While Rangaswamy is ineligible to contest elections due to the age criteria, Kalpana is likely to be part of the committee in some capacity.

Prasad will be contesting against KN Shanth Kumar, who has the backing of Brijesh Patel , the former India batter and veteran KSCA administrator. Kumar is a former board member of the Indian Golf Union, and represented India as a non-playing captain at the golf competition at the 2002 Asian Games.

"Karnataka cricket has been suffering and Venky is here to make a difference," Kumble told reporters on Tuesday. "All the work we had put in during our three-year tenure [2010-2013] has been undone over the past many years. The most common question we get asked is 'when are you returning?'

"Two key stakeholders have been neglected: cricketers and fans. Last week we won the Women's World Cup, and it was a landmark occasion. But we [Karnataka] didn't have a single representation. That needs to change."

Kumble also touched upon the horrific stampede that claimed 11 lives outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory parade after winning IPL 2025. Describing June 4 as a "black mark, black day", Kumble urged Prasad & co to ensure they do everything they can to "bring glory back to Karnataka" and the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which he likened to a "temple."

Prasad, meanwhile, underlined his panel's readiness to hold constructive dialogue with the Karnataka government and other key stakeholders to bring back cricket to the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Only club games have been played at the venue, which recently lost out on the Women's World Cup - including the final - due to the stand-off between there KSCA and the state government over the stampede row.

The KSCA has also been in a tussle with the state government over power issues. Until earlier this month, BESCOM - the state's electricity department - had cut off power to the entire facility due to non-compliance with fire safety norms. Recently, the KSCA submitted an undertaking of compliance, since which power has been restored.

"We believe in having a proper dialogue with the government, and adhere to whatever the safety audit report has told us," Prasad said. Somasundar added: "The stadium renovation work needs to be done in a phased manner, and is something we will take up on priority. We may not be able to increase the capacity, but we should certainly comply with safety norms and ensure cricket returns to one of India's storied venues."