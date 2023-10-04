All-round Afif helps Bangladesh survive Malaysia scare; Naib, Qais knock Sri Lanka out

In the semi-finals, Bangladesh will face India and Afghanistan will be up against Pakistan

Bangladesh 116 for 5 (Saif 50*, Afif 23, Pavandeep 2-12) beat Malaysia 114 for 8 (Virandeep 52, Afif 3-11, Mondol 3-14) by two runs

Afif varied the pace in each of the first three balls of the final over to frustrate Virandeep before lobbing one up outside his hitting arc. Virandeep tried to break the shackles but holed out to long-on with Malaysia still needing five. Afif then nailed two yorkers to give away just two runs and end the contest.

Chasing 117, Malaysia were reduced to 18 for 3, with Afif striking twice in the fifth over. Virandeep then stitched two key partnerships, adding 34 for the fifth wicket with Vijay Unni and then 40 for the seventh with wicketkeeper-batter Ainool Hafizs, to take his side close. But Malaysia faltered in the last over.

Earlier in the day, Afif found himself in the middle with Bangladesh three down inside three overs. He struck a 14-ball 23 with two fours and two sixes and added 38 in just four overs with captain Saif Hassan . Hassan struck a steady half-century - 50 off 52 balls - on a surface that slowed down considerably after the earlier game, between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, in the day.

Pavandeep Singh , Virandeep's elder brother, finished with two wickets for Malaysia but Bangladesh managed to get to 116, which eventually proved to be just enough.

Naib, Qais take Afghanistan into semi-final

File photo - Gulbadin Naib dealt early blows • AFP/Getty Images

Afghanistan 116 (Zadran 51, Thushara 4-17) beat Sri Lanka 108 (Arachchige 22, Qais 3-16, Naib 3-28) by eight runs

After opting to field, Sri Lanka struck with the seventh ball of the match when Nuwan Thushara cleaned up Sediqullah Atal. Noor and Mohammad Shahzad then added 54 for the second wicket but both batters struggled against left-arm spinner Nimesh Vimukthi and took their time in the middle.

After Shahzad fell to seamer Lahiru Samarakoon, Shahidullah struck some lusty blows during his 14-ball 23. But then a collapse ensued that saw Afghanistan slide from 92 for 2 to be bowled out for 116. Thushara, with his slingy action and accurate yorkers, finished with 4 for 17.

In reply, Sri Lanka raced off the blocks, with Lasith Croospulle hitting Naib for a four and a six in an 11-run second over. Even though he fell in the next over, Sri Lanka reached 59 for 3 by the end of the ninth over.

That's when Qais came into the attack and turned the game around with a two-wicket over. Ashen Bandara fell to a googly and played on while attempting a drive. Three balls later, wicketkeeper-batter Lahiru Udara was lured into playing a heave across the line to be bowled.