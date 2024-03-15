Grace Harris replaces injured Darcie Brown for Bangladesh ODIs

Allrounder Heather Graham, who was a stand-by for the series, is unavailable following an illness

Darcie Brown has played seven ODIs and nine T20Is in the last year • ICC/Getty Images

Brown was ruled out because of a navicular stress injury in her left foot. A Cricket Australia statement said that an exact timeframe for Brown's return will be determined in due course.

Harris had previously been selected only for the T20Is but will now leave sooner. Her WPL stint with UP Warriorz has already ended after they failed to qualify for the playoffs. Australia have not brought in a replacement for Brown in the T20I squad.

In another update, allrounder Heather Graham , who was a stand-by for the series, is now unavailable following an illness.

Jess Jonassen had been omitted from Australia's squad, which was announced last month , and Tayla Vlaeminck had earned a recall.

Australia will play three ODIs and as many T20Is in their first ever tour of Bangladesh, starting March 21. The ODIs will be part of the Women's Championship.

Australia are currently at the top of the table with ten wins in 15 games and Bangladesh are placed seventh with four wins from 15 games.