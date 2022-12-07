Rohit sent for X-ray after left thumb injury; Chahar walks off with stiff hamstring

Rohit was fielding at second slip in the second over, bowled by Mohammed Siraj, when Bangladesh opener Anamul Haque edged behind. Rohit could not hold on as the ball dipped on him, even though he got both hands to it. The ball hit his thumb, and he walked off the field immediately for treatment, and was sent for scans soon after.

Rohit had come back for this ODI series after skipping the white-ball tour of New Zealand, which was right after the T20 World Cup in Australia. This is only the third ODI series he is playing this year of the eight India have played. His last ODI series was in England in July and, with a focus on T20s because of the World Cup, he skipped three games in the West Indies, three in Zimbabwe, three at home against South Africa, and the recent ODIs in New Zealand.