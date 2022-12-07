Rohit sent for X-ray after left thumb injury; Chahar walks off with stiff hamstring
The India captain suffered the blow when he dropped a catch in the second over, while the seamer could bowl only three overs
India captain Rohit Sharma was sent to a Dhaka hospital for an X-ray after hurting his left thumb while attempting - and dropping - a catch in the slips in the ongoing second ODI against Bangladesh. Later, they were dealt another blow when Deepak Chahar couldn't bowl after his initial three overs and walked off with a stiff hamstring.
Rohit was fielding at second slip in the second over, bowled by Mohammed Siraj, when Bangladesh opener Anamul Haque edged behind. Rohit could not hold on as the ball dipped on him, even though he got both hands to it. The ball hit his thumb, and he walked off the field immediately for treatment, and was sent for scans soon after.
Update: India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans. pic.twitter.com/LHysrbDiKw— BCCI (@BCCI) December 7, 2022
Vice-captain KL Rahul, also the wicketkeeper, took over the captaincy in Rohit's absence. During the 39th over of the Bangladesh innings, the TV commentators said that Rohit had returned from the hospital, but he did not step out to field*. Rohit did not open the innings for India either, as Virat Kohli moved up a spot to partner Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the order in the chase.
Rohit had come back for this ODI series after skipping the white-ball tour of New Zealand, which was right after the T20 World Cup in Australia. This is only the third ODI series he is playing this year of the eight India have played. His last ODI series was in England in July and, with a focus on T20s because of the World Cup, he skipped three games in the West Indies, three in Zimbabwe, three at home against South Africa, and the recent ODIs in New Zealand.
Chahar has had a tough time with injuries this year. First, he tore a quadricep muscle during India's T20Is against West Indies in February. Then, he picked up a back issue while undergoing rehab for the quad injury at the NCA. He missed the IPL that followed and did not play again until India's tour of Zimbabwe in August. But in October, a stiff back ruled him out of the final two ODIs against South Africa. He was expected to travel to Australia at the end of the series along with other reserve players for the T20 World Cup.
* Updated at 9.10am GMT on December 7, 2022.