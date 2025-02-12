Bangladesh captain Shanto: 'We are going to Champions Trophy to become champions'

"We are going to the Champions Trophy to become champions," Shanto said. "All eight teams deserve to be champions in this tournament. They are all quality teams. I believe our team has the ability. No one will feel extra pressure. Everyone genuinely wants (to become champions), and believes in their capabilities. We don't know what Allah has written in our fate. We are working hard and doing our best. I believe we can achieve our goal."

Since 2023, Bangladesh have lost 24 out of the 41 matches they've played, which includes series losses against Afghanistan and West Indies. Shanto, too, has not been in great form, as he is coming off an injury and a string of low scores in the Bangladesh Premier League [BPL]. He also hasn't played international cricket since November after he missed the West Indies tour due to a hamstring injury. Bangladesh last played ODIs at the start of December in 2024, which they lost 3-0

Bangladesh will also be without senior allrounder Shakib Al Hasan, although his absence was along expected lines. He has been suspended from bowling in top-flight cricket due to an illegal action and recently failed a second independent assessment of his action. When asked whether Bangladesh would miss Shakib's presence, Shanto said that the team does not linger on hopes of a miraculous Shakib comeback, adding that it was "irrelevant" to discuss the subject before the tournament.

"Of course, we will miss him but I don't know why this question is being asked," Shanto said. "Everyone already knows the answer, and many players have said it before. Of course, we will miss Shakib bhai. It would have been great if he were here. This question has been answered many times. I don't think it's relevant to talk about this before a tournament."

So who will take over Shakib's role in the team? "Whoever gets the responsibility will have to play Shakib's role," Shanto said.

There are a few more big names - like Litton Das and Tamim Iqbal - missing from the Bangladesh squad, but Shanto insisted that he was happy with his team. "I am very happy and confident with the 15 players in the squad," he said. "Anyone who plays has the ability to win a match single-handedly."

"Not too long ago, we didn't have quality pace bowlers, but now we have a strong pace bowling unit. We didn't have wristspinners before, but now we do. Overall, we have a balanced team." Najmul Hossain Shanto

Shanto also called for Bangladesh to asses the conditions quickly and raise their game by chasing and defending 320-plus totals. Bangladesh are set to play their first match against India in Dubai before facing New Zealand and Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

"I expect the pitches in Pakistan to be 300-plus wickets. If we bat first, we need to put up such scores. Even while defending, we will need to defend such scores. In Dubai, conditions vary at different times. Still, I think scores will be around 260-280. It's tough to predict exact numbers, but historically, that's how it has been. We will analyse how many runs are needed on a given day or how many we need to restrict the opposition to."

Shanto also hopes his bowling attack, particularly the pacers, continue to give their best, and believes Bangladesh have a "balanced team".