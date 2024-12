Hider, Akbar and other standout players from NCL T20s

Veteran Alauddin Babu topped the NCL wicket-takers chart with 19 wickets in nine matches at 9.84. He was in fine form using all the guile from his long domestic career, particularly the mix of quick bouncers and slower cutters in the middle overs, helping Rangpur to the trophy. Youngster Ahmed Sharif was the second-highest wicket-taker, with 17 wickets at 11.88 and was particularly good with the new ball. This was Sharif's first competitive T20 tournament, having just played seven first-class matches before this.