Hider, Akbar and other standout players from NCL T20s

Jishan struck two more fifties, while Habibur Rahman Sohan, Azizul Hakim and Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby were regularly among the runs as they consistently cleared the boundary. This could be Bangladesh's first era of proper big-hitting at the domestic level, which bodes well for their senior team.

Akbar was the side's leading run-getter in the tournament. He took some splendid catches too, while his wicketkeeping stood out. He also got the best out of the newcomers like Rizwan and Arif Ahmed, who stepped up on big occasions.