Bangladesh set to tour USA for three T20Is ahead of World Cup

Bangladesh will tour the USA for a three-match T20I series in May, ahead of the T20 World Cup. The two sides have never played a T20I against each other before and will use the series to prepare for the flagship tournament co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies.

USA will also play Canada in a five-match T20I series in April. All the games will be hosted by Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston, Texas.

Bangladesh have played two T20Is in the USA across their history, both against West Indies , in 2018, and with the first two games of the campaign - against Sri Lanka and South Africa - scheduled in Dallas and New York respectively - a series going into the tournament will help them get used to the conditions.

"For the Bangladesh Team, this tour serves as an ideal platform to acclimatise to the conditions ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024," Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, CEO, Bangladesh Cricket Board, said. "We recognise the significance of this preparatory phase and are committed to making the most of this invaluable experience."

USA vs Bangladesh T20I fixtures 1st T20I 21st May

2nd T20I 23rd May

3rd T20I 25th May

Bangladesh were knocked out in the group stages of the previous T20 World Cup and will hope to put on an improved show after an indifferent ODI World Cup.

USA vs Canada T20I fixtures 1st T20I 7th April

2nd T20I 9th April

3rd T20I 10th April

4th T20I 12th April

5th T20I 13th April

"Ahead of the important Men's T20 World Cup, these games will be vital for our team to get their working combinations, build team cohesion, and fine-tune strategies," said Mr. Venu Pisike, Chairman of USA Cricket.