Stung by recent losses, BCCI cracks ten-point whip on men's national team

The BCCI has sent a ten-point guideline document to India's contracted men's players in a bid to "promote discipline, unity and a positive team environment". It is an unprecedented response to a run of poor Test results and comes with a warning that "non-compliance" could result not just in disciplinary action, but heavier sanctions including exclusion from domestic cricket and the IPL, as well as deductions from central contract retainers. The policy will be effective immediately.

The document, accessed by ESPNcricinfo, is titled 'Policy Document for Team India'. It was sent to the players on Thursday.

The document was prepared by the BCCI building on suggestions made at a review meeting last weekend with key decision-makers in Indian cricket. The review meeting was called by BCCI to assess India's poor run, starting with the home Test series defeat against New Zealand , where India lost 3-0, followed by the 3-1 loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Present at the review meeting were head coach Gautam Gambhir , the Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma , chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

Here are some of the key points.

Players cannot travel separately to tours/matches/training

One of the most significant points discussed at that meeting concerned players not following protocols, which eventually hurt overall atmosphere in the dressing room. Instances were cited of players travelling on their own to series, some players travelling separately to the venue rather than in the team bus, and some players not spending enough time with the group at the team training sessions.

Going forward, the BCCI has said, a player will need a "pre-approved" nod from the head coach or head selector to travel separately to and from matches and training sessions. "Separate travel arrangements with families are discouraged to maintain discipline and team cohesion," the document said. Additionally, the BCCI has said players "are required to stay for the entire duration of scheduled practice sessions and travel together to and from the venue. This rule ensures commitment and fosters a strong work ethic within the team."

Going ahead a player cannot abort a tour or a series even if the match(es) finish earlier than planned. "This ensures unity, fosters team bonding, and avoids disruption to team dynamics."

Families can be around for a maximum two weeks on long tours

Another key point was whether the presence of players' families, which became more common after the Covid-19 pandemic, on long tours like the recent one in Australia, was distracting and affecting the focus of players. Consequently, the BCCI has said on tours of 45 days or more, players' immediate families - partners and children (up to 18 years old) - can be with them for no more than 14 days. The families can visit only once and their travel arrangements have to be made by the player in question after a nod from the coach, captain and the BCCI's general manager, operations.

"The BCCI will cover shared accommodation with the player for the visitors' period. All other expenses are to be borne by the player," the document said. The BCCI also said that additional costs outside the pre-approved period for the family would be borne by the player.

Players must travel together to and from the venue, the BCCI has said in the document • Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

No travelling with personal staff

The BCCI has also said that team members need to "restrict" personal staff on tours. This could include, and will not be restricted to, personal managers, chefs, assistants and security. "This ensures that the focus remains on team operations and minimises logistical challenges. - this has to be done away with."

The BCCI has also advised team members to not "engage" in personal commercial shoots on tour or during a series to ensure the "focus remains on cricket and team responsibilities".

Domestic cricket 'mandatory' for national selection

The BCCI has reiterated that it's "mandatory" for players to make themselves available for all domestic cricket. Not doing that could cost them selection for international assignments as well as their central contracts. This rule was laid down by the BCCI last year when it said it was a "cause for concern" having noticed the trend of some players "prioritising IPL over domestic cricket".

In the fresh guidelines, the BCCI has said: "participation in domestic matches is mandatory for players to remain eligible for selection in the national team and for central contracts, as per BCCI guidelines. This policy ensures that players remain connected to the domestic cricket ecosystem, fostering talent development, maintaining match fitness, and strengthening the overall domestic structure. It also inspires emerging players by providing them opportunities to compete alongside top cricketers, ensuring continuity in talent progression."

The BCCI said it would not entertain any exceptions barring "extraordinary circumstances", which would need the approval by the selection panel head.

The sanctions

The BCCI has stressed that players need to "adhere strictly" to the guidelines and if there is any "non-compliance", there will be "disciplinary action" including sanctions.

"The BCCI reserves the right to take disciplinary action against a player which may include sanction against the concerned player for participating in all BCCI conducted tournaments including the Indian Premier League and deduction from retainer amount/match fees under BCCI player contract."